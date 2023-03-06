Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) Announces Distribution Agreement with John Lenore & Co

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce it has signed an Agreement with John Lenore & Co. to distribute Sway Energy in San Diego County, California.

John Lenore & Co., a premium non-alcoholic beverage distributor has been operating in San Diego County since 1966, becoming one of the top distributors in the region. Since distributing Snapple in 1991, John Lenore & Co became an alternative landing spot for entrepreneurial and independent brands such as Vitamin Water and Monster Energy that could not penetrate the Coke, Pepsi or 7Up distribution networks.

"With a population of over three million people, San Diego County is California's second most populous county, and the fifth most populous in the US" stated Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail, "Working with one of the most highly regarded distributors in the area, will not only increase brand awareness and sales in California, but nationwide as well".

Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

