Golden Harvest connects with John Deere Operations Center for farmer-focused data integration

This is the first data integration for E-Luminate, which is available on desktop and as a mobile app. E-Luminate already helps farmers fine-tune hybrid and variety placement, as well as support management decisions throughout the season, via high-resolution imagery. Now, integration with the John Deere Operations Center will provide an automatic and seamless assimilation with yield data to improve seed decisions.

"To unlock data's full potential, it needs to be available in the tools that farmers actually use," said Justin Welch, Syngenta digital product manager. "Bringing together John Deere – one of the largest trusted data advisors – with E-Luminate means Golden Harvest farmers will be more empowered than ever to make informed, impactful decisions."

This winter, farmers will be able to share harvest data with their Golden Harvest Seed Advisors automatically via E-Luminate to inform seed decisions for next season. This connection will help farmers to capture the full value of their Golden Harvest seed investment.

E-Luminate is provided free of charge to Golden Harvest farmers as a value-added service available through Golden Harvest Seed Advisors.

"We're investing in digital tools because actionable data helps farmers get the full benefit from their seed purchase," said Welch. "We believe E-Luminate and services like it should be included in the cost of doing business. When you buy seed from a Golden Harvest Seed Advisor, you're not only going to get top-performing corn and soybeans, but also the recommendations and trusted service you need to maximize your profit potential."

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge and tailored field recommendations. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

