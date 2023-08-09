Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Individual Waiver of Certain Lock-Up Restriction

NANPING, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, announced today that the Company's certain shareholder has received a limited waiver (the "Waiver") from Revere Securities LLC and R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., the representatives of the Company's underwriters (the "Underwriters"), under a Lock-Up Letter Agreement that was entered into in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Offering") in April 2023. The Underwriters have agreed to waive lock-up restrictions with respect to ordinary shares of the Company's certain shareholder. The waiver will take effect on August 9, 2023, and will permit the repurchase and issue of ordinary shares by the certain shareholders, officers and directors in connection with resolutions of the Company's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on August 11, 2023.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

