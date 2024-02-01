Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Announces the Trial Operation of Seven Rainbow Park

NANPING, China , Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announces the trial operation of Seven Rainbow Park (the "Park") in Anshun City, Guizhou Province.

The construction of the Park was completed ahead of schedule and the Company commenced the trial operation of the Park in January 2024. We expect the Park to provide a good entertainment experience for guests, especially during the winter holiday and the Chinese New Year. An estimated total of RMB140 million is expected to be invested in the Park, of which amount, approximately RMB41 million has already been invested in the Park to date. The Park spans approximately 15,000 square meters. It specifically caters to the entertainment needs of children and teenagers, featuring a range of attractions such as a Ferris wheel, luxury carousel, a zoo, an ocean hall, a pirate ship, and bumper cars, among others.

Ms. Qiong Jin, the CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, "The trial operation of the Park is a significant step towards addressing the entertainment needs of families in the local area. The trial operation results have met our expectations. The Park offers a valuable model for future projects. Our goal is to establish the Park as an entertainment hub in the local area while advancing the Company's sustainable development and profit objectives."

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. Since September 30, 2023, Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park, which is one of the six parks, has been temporarily closed. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.