Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Nanping City Dacheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

NANPING, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announced that on March 29, 2024, it entered into a collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") with Nanping City Dacheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd. ("Dacheng Culture").

Under the Agreement, Golden Heaven has agreed to lease certain land and property to Dacheng Culture to host a range of activities, including wedding photography, family photography, marriage proposal planning, Hanfu (traditional Chinese clothing) photography, and various celebratory events. Dacheng Culture has agreed to compensate the Company with an aggregate lease payment of RMB6 million, payable quarterly, over the contract period, which extends from March 29, 2024 to March 28, 2025.

Mr. Jin Xu, the CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, "As previously disclosed on March 19, 2024, we entered into a similar collaboration agreement with Zigong City Dragon Culture & Arts Co. Ltd. These collaboration agreements are designed to leverage our park locations and family-oriented attractions, enhance site utilization and strengthen bonds with our guests. The diverse activities that Dacheng Culture plans to introduce to our parks are expected to attract more guests, elevate the guest experience and add to our revenue. We are enthusiastic about embarking on this venture and future collaborations."

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. Since September 30, 2023, Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park, which is one of the six parks, has been temporarily closed. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

