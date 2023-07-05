Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Holds Summer Carnival with Free Entry in One of its Amusement Parks from July 1 to August 12, 2023

NANPING, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, announced today that the Company is holding a summer carnival (the "Summer Carnival") from July 1 to August 12, 2023 in one of its amusement parks, Tongling West Lake Amusement World (the "Park"). The Park features a double-decker carousel, roller coaster, pirate ship, pendulum ride, sky-high swing ride, water coaster, children's park, and bumper cars. The Park can accommodate approximately 700 guests at full operating capacity and attracted approximately 350,000 guests in 2021 and 2022.

The Summer Carnival features four events, including the Adorable Sea Lion Show, Starry Galaxy Light Show, Clown Carnival, and Amusement Carnival. All the events provide a highly immersive and interactive experience, with distinct themes and technologies catering to the diverse needs of visitors. The Summer Carnival mainly targets local residents, especially teenagers and children. The Company waives the entry fee for the Summer Carnival. As part of the Company's strategic initiative, the Company believes that the Summer Carnival will attract more visitors to the Park and increase the Company's brand awareness in China's amusement park market.

Ms. Qiong Jin, the CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are thrilled to unveil our plan for the Summer Carnival to the public this year. The Summer Carnival will last approximately one month and a half and offer free entry to the visitors. We expect that the Summer Carnival will not only contribute to the local community, but also attract more visitors to the Park during the peak season of summer vacation. We welcome adults, teenagers and children to join us in this fun event. We believe that the Summer Carnival will spur our growth by encouraging word-of-mouth referrals and attracting more guests, which is expected to eventually turn into long-term value for our shareholders."

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

