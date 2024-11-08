Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Postpones the Opening of New Amusement Complex at Yunhe Sanwan Scenic Spot for Enhancements and Optimization

NANPING, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. ("Golden Heaven" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announced the postponing of opening of its recreation and amusement complex (the "Complex") in Yunhe Sanwan Scenic Spot in Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, due to plans to incorporate updates and enhancements, as well as equipment installation and construction delays. Originally scheduled to begin operations in October 2024, this project has been postponed to allow for optimization and the addition of new elements. The Company now plans to launch the Complex around the Spring Festival in 2025 (end of January 2025).

Situated in Yunhe Sanwan Scenic Spot, the Complex is poised to become a destination for tourists, families, and couples. Golden Heaven's operations team has integrated concepts and amenities in order for the Complex to provide a blend of entertainment and cultural experiences.

Mr. Jin Xu, CEO and Chairman of Golden Heaven, commented, "The Chinese amusement park industry is highly competitive, with evolving trends, technologies, and consumer expectations. The decision to delay the opening was made to incorporate additional elements and concepts that we believe will better align with market demands and current trends, and to include certain safeguards with respect to equipment installation and construction. We believe that the enhancements will make the Complex more appealing to our target audience, offering visitors memorable experiences. Our goal is to create lasting value for our guests while driving revenue growth for the Company. Additionally, by supporting local tourism and businesses, we aim to make a positive contribution to the local economy. The timing of the opening around Chinese New Year is expected to allow us to take advantage of the high foot traffic during such holiday season, while maximizing both visitor enjoyment and revenue opportunities. We anticipate that the Complex will become a desirable destination in the community."

