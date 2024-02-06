Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Releases 2024 Chairman's Letter to Shareholders

NANPING, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today released the following letter to shareholders from Ms. Qiong Jin, the CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Dear Shareholders,

As we step into 2024, I am honored to share the milestones and achievements of 2023. I would like to take this opportunity to review our past and set forth our goals for the year ahead.

2023: The Milestone of NASDAQ Listing

A defining moment for Golden Heaven in 2023 was our successful listing on NASDAQ on April 12, 2023. This landmark event marked a new chapter in our corporate journey. The NASDAQ listing process marked improvements in our business development, corporate governance, and risk management practices. It also helped us attract talents, strengthen our partnerships, and improve our supply chain networks.

2024: Envisioning a Future of Growth and Innovation

Looking ahead to 2024, our focus will be on:

Utilizing the capital market and broadening our presence in the amusement park industry. Enhancing our operational efficiency and refining investment strategies, with a greater emphasis on the management aspects of our business. Increasing our investment in technology to elevate visitor experiences and improve overall customer satisfaction.

As the Company's CEO, I am deeply aware of my responsibilities. We are committed to improving our operations, strengthening internal controls, and developing competitive services. Our goal is to deliver returns to our shareholders and investors.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in Golden Heaven. Together, we aim to embark on a journey of sustained growth in 2024.

Warm regards,

Qiong Jin

CEO and Chairman of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. Since September 30, 2023, Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park, which is one of the six parks, has been temporarily closed. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

