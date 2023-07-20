Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on August 11, 2023

NANPING, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, announced today that the Company will hold the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on August 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time, in a hybrid-meeting format. In-person participants will be able to attend the Meeting at No. 8 Banhouhaichuan Rd, Xiqin Town, Yanping District, Nanping City, Fujian Province, China 353001. Remote participants will be able to attend the Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GDHG2023. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the proxy materials (the "Proxy") for the Meeting from the Company's website at ir.jsyoule.com.

At the Meeting, resolutions will be proposed as follows:

1. an ordinary resolution to increase the Company's authorized share capital from US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each, to US$200,000 divided into 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each;

2. a special resolution to approve the Re-designation and Re-classification of Shares (as defined in the Proxy) of the Company;

3. a special resolution to adopt the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company; and

4. a special resolution to approve the Repurchase and Issue of Shares (as defined in the Proxy) of certain shareholder of the Company.

Only holders of ordinary shares of the Company on July 14, 2023 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.