Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on August 11, 2023

News provided by

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

20 Jul, 2023, 16:10 ET

NANPING, China, July 20, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, announced today that the Company will hold the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on August 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time, in a hybrid-meeting format. In-person participants will be able to attend the Meeting at No. 8 Banhouhaichuan Rd, Xiqin Town, Yanping District, Nanping City, Fujian Province, China 353001. Remote participants will be able to attend the Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GDHG2023. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the proxy materials (the "Proxy") for the Meeting from the Company's website at ir.jsyoule.com.

At the Meeting, resolutions will be proposed as follows:

1. an ordinary resolution to increase the Company's authorized share capital from US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each, to US$200,000 divided into 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each;

2. a special resolution to approve the Re-designation and Re-classification of Shares (as defined in the Proxy) of the Company;

3. a special resolution to adopt the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company; and

4. a special resolution to approve the Repurchase and Issue of Shares (as defined in the Proxy) of certain shareholder of the Company.

Only holders of ordinary shares of the Company on July 14, 2023 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-917-609-0333
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Also from this source

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Holds Summer Carnival with Free Entry in One of its Amusement Parks from July 1 to August 12, 2023

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Achieves an Approximately 30% Year-over-Year Traffic Growth During China's Labor Day Holiday

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.