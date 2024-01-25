GOLDEN HEAVEN INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $25,000 In Golden Heaven To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $25,000 investing in Golden Heaven stock or options between April 13, 2023 and December 8, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/GDHG.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. ("Golden Heaven" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDHG) and reminds investors of the February 20, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Golden Heaven's amusement parks are in generally poor condition; (2) Golden Heaven materially overstated the number of visitors to its amusement parks and overall growth prospects, and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On November 13, 2023, during market hours, Hindenburg Research revealed that it was shorting Golden Heaven stock. In pertinent part, Hindenburg stated that Golden Heaven's "claimed high-tech parks in China appear to be dystopian hellscapes." Further, Hindenburg stated that it had "major doubts about Golden Heaven's reported financials given the difference between its reported park activity and observable reality, and given the undisclosed fraud allegations & issues facing its Chairwoman & CEO."

On this news, Golden Heaven's stock price fell $6.63 per share, or 27.92%, to close at $17.12 on November 13, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Golden Heaven's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

