Golden Helix Launches VarSeq 3 and VSWarehouse 3

Redefining Scalability, Automation, and Clinical Yield in Genomic Interpretation

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix, Inc. announced the release of VarSeq 3 and VSWarehouse 3, the company's next-generation platform for secondary and tertiary genomic analysis.

Building on more than a decade of trusted innovation, the clinical utility of VarSeq 3 has been expanded through industry partnerships and customer collaborations. This includes pharmacogenomic testing for high-throughput precision medicine, carrier screening with detection and reporting of pathogenic tandem repeats, and the inclusion of methylation analysis and visualization from long-read sequencing platforms.

The new versions of VarSeq 3 and VSWarehouse 3 introduce:

Usage-based licensing that scales with lab throughput , providing unmatched flexibility for both startup and enterprise environments.





, providing unmatched flexibility for both startup and enterprise environments. Cloud deployment capability , enabling rapid deployment in AWS or Azure cloud environment, through Golden Helix's "Bring Your Own Cloud" model.





, enabling rapid deployment in AWS or Azure cloud environment, through Golden Helix's "Bring Your Own Cloud" model. Comprehensive secondary analysis pipelines supporting both short- and long-read sequencing data, unifying variant calling, annotation, and interpretation in one secure, integrated framework.





supporting both short- and long-read sequencing data, unifying variant calling, annotation, and interpretation in one secure, integrated framework. Vastly improved automation capabilities, empowering labs to standardize workflows, minimize hands-on time, and accelerate turnaround for clinical reports.

"With this latest release, we pushed the boundaries of all dimensions that are critical to our customers: scalability, automation, and clinical yield," said Dr. Andreas Scherer, CEO of Golden Helix. "Our new sample-based model allows startup labs to access a powerful enterprise solution, while larger institutions benefit from a more flexible, usage-driven pricing structure."

Also included are data integrations from the recently announced partnership with Genomenon. Specifically, Genomenon CKB expands the evidence annotations directly available in Golden Helix's VSClinical AMP cancer analysis solution. The Genomenon Mastermind databases enhance the VSClinical ACMG guidelines with cited evidence for over 24 million variants and 25,000 genes.

Golden Helix's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade analytics solutions for the genomic era continues with these releases, empowering laboratories of all sizes to implement best-in-class precision medicine workflows with efficiency, security, and cost-effectiveness.

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has delivered trusted bioinformatics solutions for over 25 years to hospitals, testing laboratories, research institutions, and national genome programs around the world. With powerful tools for tertiary analysis and genomic warehousing, Golden Helix empowers customers to uncover disease-causing mutations, personalize treatment decisions, and accelerate discoveries in rare diseases and oncology.

