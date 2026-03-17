Golden Helix Partners with the Austrian Human Genetics Labs to Drive Advancements in Genomic Medicine

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix, a global leader in bioinformatics solutions for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and precision medicine, is proud to announce a strategic agreement with the Austrian public medical genetics labs. The agreement aims to enhance the genomic capabilities of multiple laboratories within the country, supporting critical advancements in cancer and hereditary disease diagnostics.

In a unified effort across Austria's healthcare regions, the six designated Centres for Medical Genetics in Austria are committed to interconnecting their existing Golden Helix's high-quality genomic technologies into harmonized clinical workflows to improve patient outcomes. With a longstanding relationship spanning over a decade, this multi-year agreement solidifies the trust and commitment between Golden Helix and these institutions, driving state-of-the-art patient care in genomic medicine.

Prof. Dr. med. Zschocke, PhD, Chair of the Austrian Society of Human Genetics (ÖGH) and Professor of Human Genetics of the Medical University Innsbruck: "This agreement with Golden Helix ensures optimal access to Golden Helix's state-of-the-art NGS diagnostic capabilities. We will leverage this in routine diagnostics across all labs, as well as part of the key infrastructure of the Human Genome Project here in Austria. In that regard, the ability to run the software as a medical device in DX mode is key to our routine testing efforts. At the same time, we leverage scalable and high-performing software to run research projects on human genomes at a country-wide scale."

Dr. Laccone, Head of the Clinical Section, Institute of Medical Genetics, at the Medical University of Vienna, said: "We have been working with Golden Helix for over a decade. It is my distinct pleasure to see the relationship grow over all these years. We are excited to enter a new era of human diagnostics that includes also long-read sequencing besides our well-established tests based on short-read technology."

Andreas Scherer, PhD, President & CEO of Golden Helix, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration: "We are humbled by this incredible commitment to Golden Helix by entering into the partnership with the Austrian Medical Genetics Labs. We have over a decade of experience working with labs in that region. We are delighted to take our collaborative efforts to deliver clinical diagnostics and personalized care to the next level."

Golden Helix's software solutions are trusted by institutions worldwide, from clinical labs to research organizations, for their ability to streamline genomic data analysis and support scalable, high-quality workflows. This collaboration further underscores Golden Helix's leadership in empowering healthcare providers with tools to advance precision medicine globally.

About the Austrian Centres of Medical Genetics

Austria's public Medical Genetics system is anchored by six institutions at the Medical Universities Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz, the University Hospitals in Linz and Salzburg, Ordensklinikum Linz, and the Center for Medical Genetics at Hanusch Hospital Vienna that collaborate to support high-quality healthcare and precision medicine. These centers focus on collecting and organizing data from genetic diagnostics, integrating genome analysis and counseling into standard medical care, and contributing directly to Austria's public healthcare system. Their coordinated efforts strengthen collaboration nationwide, support European reference networks for rare diseases, and guide the development of a medically annotated variant database to improve clinical decision-making. Together, the participating centres form a unified network that advances genomic research, improves patient outcomes, and supports long-term public health in Austria.

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has delivered trusted bioinformatics solutions for over 25 years to hospitals, testing laboratories, research institutions, and national genome programs around the world. With powerful tools for tertiary analysis and genomic warehousing, Golden Helix empowers customers to uncover disease-causing mutations, personalize treatment decisions, and empower Precision Medicine in rare disease diagnostics, oncology and pharmacogenetics.

Persephone Fossi

Marketing and Sales Associate

Golden Helix, Inc

(406) 999-0169

[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Helix, Inc.