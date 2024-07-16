Golden Isles Earns Top Honor Again for Best US Islands by Travel + Leisure

The four barrier islands and historic port city also ranked 15th best in the world

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Isles of Georgia has retained top honors with Travel + Leisure in the publication's prestigious 2024 World's Best Awards. Once again ranked #1 Best Islands in the Continental US, the Golden Isles leads the country's more than 18,000 islands.

Comprised of St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island and the historic port city of Brunswick, the Golden Isles was recognized for its natural attractions and beaches, activities and sights, restaurants and food, people and friendliness, and overall value.

Once again ranked #1 Best Islands in the Continental US, the Golden Isles leads the country's more than 18,000 islands. Post this

"Our team is incredibly honored and humbled by this impressive accolade," said Scott McQuade, President and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We are thrilled to share this accomplishment with our community and look forward to continued success here in the Golden Isles."

The Golden Isles was also ranked number one in the same category in 2023 and 2020, marking the tenth consecutive year it has been included. The region also placed 15th on the list of World's Best Islands. There are more than 900,000 islands across the globe.

With miles of serene beaches and peaceful maritime forests, a myriad of outdoor activities, unique coastal wildlife, and a time-honored culinary scene, the Golden Isles is a destination to be included on any traveler's bucket list.

Each year, Travel + Leisure hosts its World's Best Awards, conducted through a readership survey of over 186,000 respondents. The World's Best survey results showcase the dynamic nature of the global travel landscape, highlighting the emerging trends and destinations resonating with today's travelers.

"For nearly three decades, our World's Best Awards have set the standard for excellence in travel, as chosen by our dedicated and discerning readers," said Jacqui Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure. "The 2024 results highlight a blend of time-honored favorites and emerging destinations, reflecting the diverse interests of today's travelers. We're delighted to honor these exceptional places and experiences that inspire our audience to explore the world."

ABOUT THE GOLDEN ISLES CVB

The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism in the Golden Isles of Georgia. Located off Georgia's southern coast, the Golden Isles is made up of four barrier islands that include St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Sea Island and Little St. Simons Island, and the port city of Brunswick. The Golden Isles are located midway between Savannah, GA and Jacksonville, FL.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co.

SOURCE Golden Isles