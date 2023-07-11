Golden Isles Reclaims Top Honor for Best US Islands by Travel + Leisure

The four barrier islands and historic port city also ranked 13th best in the world

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Isles of Georgia has returned to the coveted number one spot in the Best U.S. Islands category of Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards readers survey.

Reaching 16 million readers each month, Travel + Leisure is one of the world's most renowned travel publications. Every year, their readers rank their favorite destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, airlines and more in the publication's annual survey. Readers rated islands according to "their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value."

This year, the Golden Isles placed first in the 15 Best Islands in the Continental U.S. category. There are over 18,000 islands in the U.S. and more than 900,000 in the world. This category is well-known for its competitiveness, and more so in 2023, as travelers across the country and around the world have returned to their cherished vacation destinations and discovered new favorites along the way.

"Our team is immensely proud and appreciative of this accolade that was certainly hard-earned. This award recognizes the Golden Isles as a brand name, allowing us to achieve our goal to make this beautiful destination a world's best," said Scott McQuade, President and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). 

The region encompasses four barrier islands—St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, and Little St. Simons Island – each with its own distinct character and charm. From the pristine beaches and scenic marshlands to the historic landmarks and vibrant downtown areas, the region offers an unparalleled experience for visitors of all ages and interests.

The popular Georgia destination has experienced stellar growth in tourism for the past 10 years. The CVB reported a record-breaking 2022, which saw the highest economic impact in tourism and the highest hotel occupancy to date. The region also experienced new growth in returning visitors who rediscovered their love for the Golden Isles, along with an expansion in visitors from the region's flight markets. 

"Our partnership with Travel + Leisure has helped us obtain our goal of increasing our reach to travelers across the world while ensuring that this affluent travel audience not only contributes to our local economy but shares the same values that our residents hold dear. We are pleased to have expanded our eco-tourism, culinary and heritage tourism market segments through our marketing efforts with Travel + Leisure," said Marcie Kicklighter, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications of the Golden Isles CVB.

The Golden Isles has been a top 10 contender for the World's Best Islands consistently each year for the past nine years, earning the top spot in 2020 and again in 2023. For more information about Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, please visit www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest.

About the Golden Isles CVB
The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism in the Golden Isles of Georgia. Located off Georgia's southern coast, the Golden Isles is made up of four barrier islands that include St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Sea Island and Little St. Simons Island, and the port city of Brunswick.

SOURCE Golden Isles

