Golden Krust and The American Friends of Jamaica Unite to Support Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Golden Krust , the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group, is joining forces with The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) and a coalition of leading partners to provide critical relief to communities across the island.

With deep roots in Jamaica and a long-standing tradition of giving back, Golden Krust has launched this initiative system-wide at over 100 restaurants to stand in solidarity with those affected and help to mobilize resources for recovery. This initiative will encompass the following efforts:

Relief Fund for Jamaica – Golden Krust is championing a national effort to raise over $250,000, with proceeds supporting on-the-ground relief initiatives led by AFJ and its partner organizations. Golden Krust is kickstarting the fund with a $10,000 donation.

– Golden Krust is championing a to raise over $250,000, with proceeds supporting on-the-ground relief initiatives led by AFJ and its partner organizations. Golden Krust is kickstarting the fund with a $10,000 donation. Donations at Checkout – Guests at participating Golden Krust restaurants can contribute $1, $3, or $5 at checkout, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Hurricane Melissa relief efforts. The program will run through the end of the year.

– Guests at participating Golden Krust restaurants can contribute $1, $3, or $5 at checkout, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Hurricane Melissa relief efforts. The program will run through the end of the year. Boxes of Hope – At Golden Krust locations nationwide, customers can donate relief goods for Jamaica, including non-perishable food and essential items, to be shipped directly to affected areas.

"Golden Krust was built on the values of community and compassion passed down from our founders in Jamaica," said Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust. "In partnership with AFJ and our fellow organizations, we are committed to delivering meaningful aid and hope to those most affected by Hurricane Melissa."

This national campaign unites Golden Krust, AFJ, and a coalition of trusted partners, including the NCB Foundation, Food For The Poor (FFP), Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Sanmerna Foundation, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), JetBlue, and Dennis Shipping. Together, these organizations are mobilizing resources, raising funds, and coordinating relief efforts to support affected families and rebuild impacted communities in Jamaica.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by Hurricane Melissa," said Wendy Hart, President of the AFJ Board. "We stand ready to deploy resources to help Jamaica during this time of crisis, ensuring aid reaches those who need it most."

To donate or learn more about Golden Krust's Hurricane Melissa Relief Initiative, visit https://theafj.app.neoncrm.com/fundraiser/goldenkrust or stop by your nearest Golden Krust location to get involved.

ABOUT GOLDEN KRUST

Golden Krust is the leading Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group, sharing the authentic taste of the Caribbean with communities across North America. Founded in 1989, the family-owned business has expanded from its first restaurant in the Bronx, New York, which remains open today, to over 100 restaurants across eight states, as well as grocery products available in supermarkets nationwide. Known for its signature Jamaican patties, of which more than 50 million are made each year, Golden Krust also offers popular dishes such as Jerk Chicken and Oxtail, along with a wide range of Jamaican baked goods made from traditional family recipes since 1949.

