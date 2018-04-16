Golden Meditech's Associate, Cellenkos Names Alick Sun as Corporate & Business Development SVP

"Alick is a strong leader with an established track record of successful strategic planning and business development in the clinical and life sciences space," said Dr. Simrit Parmar, Chief Medical Officer of Cellenkos. "The proven critical thinking he brings to Cellenkos coupled with his comprehensive understanding of the technology and its application will help us achieve our goals."

In his role, Alick will be responsible for raising capital and global business development activities, including strategic commercial deals, mergers and acquisitions; licensing and partnerships. Alick brings with him 4 years of pharma experience at Managing Director level at Exceltis and 16 years of animal health experience at General Manager/Regional Director level at global pharmaceutical companies including Schering Plough and Merck Sharp & Dohme. Alick has shown extraordinary strength in building up new business and improvement of existing infrastructure. He has unique and extensive experience in working with local and central government for registration of new products and also possesses strong passion in developing talents, team and culture.

"As Cellenkos prepares itself for USA FDA IND application and clinical trial roll out, we are very fortunate to have Alick Sun join our company leadership which will strategically position Cellenkos for success," said Tara Sadeghi, Senior Clinical Director of Operations, Cellenkos.

About Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00 801)

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market and the hospital management market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

About Cellenkos, Inc.

Cellenkos, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing universal donor cell therapeutics derived from cord blood for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions, and owns GMP (good manufacturing practice) compliant, stand-alone, manufacturing facility registered with U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cellenkos' lead product, CK0801, delivers clinically meaningful doses of cord blood regulatory T cells to overcome immune dysfunction.

