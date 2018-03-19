Golden Meditech's Largest Shareholder Further Increased Shareholdings

Mr. Kam Yuen acquired 9,068,000 Golden Meditech's shares at the price ranging from HK$0.92 to HK$0.96 per share on 9 March 2018 and 13 March 2018 respectively, and a total of 18,368,000 Golden Meditech's shares have been acquired by Mr. Kam Yuen under Bio Garden Inc. on four trading days. Upon the acquisition and the cancellation of the repurchased Taiwan depository receipts shares, Mr. Kam Yuen and his concert parties hold an aggregate of 2,105,411,560 shares, representing approximately 72.18% of the issued share capital of the Company.

About Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00 801)

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market and the hospital management market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-meditechs-largest-shareholder-further-increased-shareholdings-300615789.html

SOURCE Golden Meditech Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://www.goldenmeditech.com

