Golden Named #1 in Social Good on Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Recognized for deploying AI-powered volunteer and donation technology at scale, Golden joins global leaders including Google, Nvidia, and Shopify

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden , a leader in volunteer management software and fundraising technology, has been ranked #1 in the Social Good category on Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 .

The recognition highlights Golden's use of artificial intelligence (AI) and both free and enterprise-scale technology to modernize civic infrastructure. Serving as a mission-critical system-of-record, Golden enables governments, nonprofits, healthcare providers, and corporations to mobilize volunteers, manage programs and donations, and measure public service and disaster relief outcomes in real-time across portfolios of external partners, program chapters, and networks of integrated software systems. Today, the platform supports over 50,000 organizations and connects millions of individual supporters to personalized opportunities in seconds.

"Being recognized as #1 in Social Good by Fast Company is an incredible honor and a reflection of the communities, partners, and people who are doing the real work on the ground every day," said Sam Fankuchen , Founder and CEO of Golden. "Each of us can be an agent of wellbeing, resilience, and prosperity in our local communities. Placing the individual at the center of a real-time, closed-loop, collaborative technology ecosystem ensures we can personalize, streamline, and compliantly deliver impact with the convenience of mobile technology and the scale of AI."

Over the past year, Golden has expanded its platform with automation-driven tools that reduce administrative burden while improving participant engagement and retention, driving millions of completed actions and capturing robust impact metrics in compliance with HIPAA, COPPA, and other privacy and AI regulations. By bringing together volunteers, donors, and organizers in a participant-centered ecosystem, Golden enables community-based organizations to manage volunteer programs, donations, and community impact in an easy-to-use system.

Golden's field-based technology has enabled rapid, real-world deployment of volunteers in moments of crisis, including during the Los Angeles wildfires, when California's Climate Action Corps deployed skills-based volunteers within days through verified credentialing, secure background checks, and mobile scheduling. In 2025, the company also committed $500 million in software licensing grants to 1 million organizations impacted by budget shifts. The initiative helped to sustain mission-critical services during a period of global philanthropic and public sector funding transition.

To learn more about Golden and its impact, please visit www.goldenvolunteer.com .

About Golden

Golden is the world's most award-winning volunteer management software and AI that enables organizations to engage, manage, and grow their volunteers into sustaining donors. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Golden's tools and services empower individuals, nonprofits, governments, schools, healthcare institutions, corporate programs, and communities around the world to maximize the improvement of community outcomes through public service.

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Emma Green

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SOURCE Golden