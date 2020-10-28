Golden Nugget Leverages Knowland to Prospect for New Business

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, the leader in group hospitality analytics for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, conference centers and other meeting venues, announced today that Las Vegas hotel and casino, the Golden Nugget, has leveraged Knowland's historical database of actualized events to amplify its group sales and prioritize leads.

The Golden Nugget, an iconic landmark casino and hotel, is located in the heart of the Vegas action, boasting 37,000 square feet of technology-rich function space, 10 notable restaurants and more than 2,400 rooms. Although the hotel has relied on Knowland's search and analytics software for some time, the staff now sees the tool as a key sales strategy to enhance its profitability through the prioritization of leads during a downturn like none other.

Boosts sales pipeline – By comparing potential accounts with a property's attributes, sales teams can surface leads that are most likely to book new business. Through its real-time search and analytics technology, Knowland's event database is a direct line to building a robust sales pipeline.





– By comparing potential accounts with a property's attributes, sales teams can surface leads that are most likely to book new business. Through its real-time search and analytics technology, Knowland's event database is a direct line to building a robust sales pipeline. Verified booking information and account history – "Hidden Gem" account leads streamline the process of identifying the right customer. 70 percent of users have reported discovering qualified prospects they wouldn't have found overwise.





– "Hidden Gem" account leads streamline the process of identifying the right customer. 70 percent of users have reported discovering qualified prospects they wouldn't have found overwise. Prospecting made easy – In Vegas, over 100 hotels vie for new and returning business. The sales process includes active prospecting and is a key strategy for Golden Nugget sales teams. By using Knowland's data-driven intelligence and reporting functionality, sales staff have the knowledge they need to turn cold calls into warm calls using account details found in the database, accelerating the sales cycle and increasing efficiency.

Allen Oakley, national sales manager, Golden Nugget, said: "Knowland is a critical and invaluable tool. If we didn't have it, I don't know what tool we would use to prospect. We can't rely on others to send us new business. I can definitely say that using the platform has directly impacted our road to profitability, even before the downturn. Today, we continue to see the results we need to keep us on track as we move towards a new tomorrow."

Robert Post, CEO, Knowland, said: "Our mission is to help our hotel clients turn their sales people into hunters with the prospecting tools they need to successfully capture new business. The reality is that hotels won't find their way to profitability by cutting costs; they have to generate topline revenue. Group business can help hotels position themselves for the future and it is clear that the Golden Nugget is on track to do just that."

Read the case study here to learn more about the Golden Nugget and how its sales team leverages Knowland to prospect for new business.

Media Contact/Inquiries: Kim Dearborn, 909.455.4316, [email protected]

