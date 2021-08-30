Golden Nugget Online Gaming Awarded Arizona Tribal Events Wagering Operator License

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG) ("GNOG") along with its partner Grand Canyon Resort Corporation ("GRCR"), a wholly owned company of the Hualapai Tribe, announced today that the Arizona Department of Gaming has awarded the partnership an online tribal event wagering operator license.

Thomas Winter, President of GNOG stated, "We thank the Arizona Department of Gaming for the opportunity to expand our online operations into the state of Arizona and together with GCRC and the Hualapai Nation, we look forward to providing Arizonians with our premier sports betting offerings."

"The Hualapai Tribe is pleased to have been approved for an event wagering license in Arizona and looks forward to this opportunity to earn additional gaming revenue to support the Hualapai people," said Dr. Damon R. Clarke, Chairman of the Hualapai Tribe. "With an outstanding partner in Golden Nugget, we will establish a top-tier event wagering operation through our Grand Canyon Resort Corporation. The Golden Nugget brand is certainly no stranger to the residents of Arizona. With the Las Vegas and Laughlin casino properties bordering our state, Golden Nugget has been providing legal sports betting and casino wagering entertainment to Arizonans for over 70 years. We are pleased to be associated with such an iconic brand and anticipate this being a long and prosperous partnership for the Hualapai Tribe."

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 17 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

About The Hualapai Tribe

The Hualapai Tribe is a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in northwestern Arizona. "Hualapai" (pronounced Wal-lah-pie) means "People of the Tall Pines." In 1883, an executive order established the Hualapai reservation. The reservation encompasses about one million acres along 108 miles of the Grand Canyon and Colorado River, occupying part of three northern Arizona counties: Coconino, Yavapai, and Mohave.

About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Grand Canyon Resort Corporation (GCRC) is wholly owned by the Hualapai Tribe and is located in Peach Springs, Arizona. In 1988, the Hualapai Indian Tribe, which has occupied the land since 1883, established GCRC, welcoming millions of visitors each year to tour the area, including the nearby lodge, ranch, river rafting company and Grand Canyon West.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No Offer or Solicitation

