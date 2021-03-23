Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG) (the "Company") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenues were $23.0 million , representing an increase of 47.9% over the prior year.

, representing an increase of 47.9% over the prior year. Operating income of $2.0 million after acquisition transaction related expenses of $4.1 million .

after acquisition transaction related expenses of . Net loss of $34.2 million after acquisition transaction and debt extinguishment related expenses totaling $37.8 million .

after acquisition transaction and debt extinguishment related expenses totaling . Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million

Full Year Highlights

Revenues were $91.1 million , an increase of 64.4% over 2019.

, an increase of 64.4% over 2019. Operating income of $24.5 million after acquisition transaction related expenses of $4.1 million .

after acquisition transaction related expenses of . Net loss of $31.7 million after acquisition transaction and debt extinguishment related expenses totaling $37.8 million .

after acquisition transaction and debt extinguishment related expenses totaling . Adjusted EBITDA of $28.9 million .

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020, totaled $23.0 million, as compared to $15.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss was $34.2 million, compared to net income of $3.2 million in the prior year comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $6.2 million compared to $4.8 million last year. Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflect interest expense associated with the term loan credit agreement entered into on April 28, 2020. Additionally, our fourth quarter results reflect costs associated with the completion of the acquisition transaction (the "Acquisition Transaction") with Golden Nugget Online Gaming, LLC ("Old GNOG"), as well as debt extinguishment costs associated with the repayment of $150.0 million of their term loan. Acquisition transaction related expenses totaled $4.1 million, debt extinguishment expenses totaled $25.4 million and the accelerated amortization of deferred loan costs and debt premium associated with the extinguishment totaled $8.3 million.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $91.1 million, as compared to $55.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net loss for the year totaled $31.7 million, compared to net income in the prior year of $11.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $28.9 million compared $17.8 million in the previous year. Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect interest expense associated with the term loan credit agreement entered into on April 28, 2020. Additionally, results for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect costs associated with the completion of the Acquisition Transaction with Old GNOG, as well as debt extinguishment costs associated with the repayment of $150.0 million of their term loan. Acquisition transaction related expenses totaled $4.1 million, debt extinguishment expenses totaled $25.4 million and the accelerated amortization of deferred loan costs and debt premium associated with the extinguishment totaled $8.3 million.

President, Thomas Winter commented "We are extremely proud of everything achieved by Golden Nugget Online Gaming in what was a challenging year for everyone. We completed our public listing and our business grew faster than ever before while maintaining high levels of profit margins. We view 2020 as a year that validates our iGaming focused strategy and, combined with our increasing market access footprint, gives us conviction in our ability to take advantage of what we believe could ultimately be a $30.0 billion market opportunity."

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilman Fertitta added "The large and long-tailed opportunity for iGaming paired with the strategic benefits GNOG has within the Golden Nugget and Landry's network is a powerful combination. I echo Thomas' enthusiasm and excitement for the future and thank him and the entire Golden Nugget Online Gaming team for an incredible 2020 and everything that lies ahead."

Business Update

Completed our public listing on December 29, 2021 .

. Launched our online casino and sportsbook in Michigan on January 22, 2021 , in partnership with the Ojibwa casino.

on , in partnership with the Ojibwa casino. Launched a new version of our online sportsbook in New Jersey on March 4 , powered by the award-winning OpenSports platform, from Scientific Games Digital.

on , powered by the award-winning OpenSports platform, from Scientific Games Digital. Secured market access in Illinois to offer online sports betting and, if permitted in the future, online casino wagering, subject to regulatory approvals.

to offer online sports betting and, if permitted in the future, online casino wagering, subject to regulatory approvals. Secured market access in West Virginia to offer mobile sports and online casino wagering through an agreement with the Greenbriar Hotel Corporation, subject to regulatory approvals.

to offer mobile sports and online casino wagering through an agreement with the Greenbriar Hotel Corporation, subject to regulatory approvals. Secured market access in New York for online casino wagering, subject to legislation, regulatory approval, license eligibility and availability.

for online casino wagering, subject to legislation, regulatory approval, license eligibility and availability. Secured an online sports betting temporary permit in Virginia .

. Completed the redemption of our public warrants on March 8, 2021 , which resulted in total cash proceeds to the Company of $110.2 million .

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenues













Gaming $ 20,029

$13,363

$ 79,919

$ 47,694 Other 3,000

2,203

11,201

7,727 Total revenue 23,029

15,566

91,120

55,421 Costs and expenses













Labor 3,018

1,926

9,026

7,102 Gaming taxes 4,395

2,807

17,238

9,985 Royalty and licenses fees 2,501

1,754

10,128

5,875 Selling, general and administrative expense 6,939

4,325

25,909

14,687 Acquisition Transaction related expenses 4,137

-

4,137

- Depreciation and amortization 52

34

190

135 Total costs and expenses 21,042

10,846

66,628

37,784 Operating income 1,987

4,720

24,492

17,637 Other expense













Interest expense, net 19,415

1

38,492

6 Other expense 25,384

-

25,384

- Total other expense 44,799

1

63,876

6 Income (loss) before income taxes (42,812)

4,719

(39,384)

17,631 Provision for income taxes (8,565)

1,525

(7,651)

5,960 Net income (loss) (34,247)

3,194

(31,733)

11,671 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 17,350

-

17,350

- Net income (loss) attributable to GNOG $ (16,897)

$ 3,194

$ (14,383)

$ 11,671

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define "EBITDA" as earnings (or loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and we define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, acquisition transaction related expenses, debt extinguishment expenses and other non-recurring items. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure or non-recurring, non-cash transactions. We exclude the items listed above in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company depending upon capital structures and the method by which assets were acquired. None of EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA should be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), the most closely comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's return on assets, cost of capital and tax structure. Our presentation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income (loss) $ (34,247)

$ 3,194

$ (31,733)

$ 11,671 Add back:













Provision for income taxes (8,565)

1,525

(7,651)

5,960 Interest expense, net 19,415

1

38,492

6 Depreciation and amortization 52

34

190

135 EBITDA $ (23,345)

$ 4,754

$ (702)

$ 17,772 Add back:













Debt extinguishment expenses 25,384

-

25,384

- Acquisition Transaction related expenses 4,137

-

4,137

- Stock-based compensation 35

-

35

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,211

$ 4,754

$ 28,854

$ 17,772

