Golden Nugget Online Gaming Launches IGT Games in Michigan

HOUSTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) increases their assortment of games offered in Michigan with the launch of International Game Technology's (IGT) slot and table games on GoldenNuggetCasino.com

The four time "Operator of the Year" winner and 2021 "Mobile Operator of the Year" is extending its current game portfolio by offering over 50 additional games, including player favorite slots like "Cleopatra" and "the innovative "Wheel of Fortune Megaways" slot game, where players have over a hundred thousand ways to win.

Warren Steven, Vice President, GNOG said, "We continue to grow our portfolio of content in Michigan, we are excited to expand our games repertoire by launching IGT games in the state. This will broaden our content offering with IGT's innovative features and instantly recognizable games available to our online patrons."

GNOG has always put their players first and is excited to provide the Michigan iGaming patron with a diverse and ever-growing slot and table game portfolio. Michiganders have vocalized their interest in land-based pedigree games. GNOG follows on from its content leading position in New Jersey with a growing portfolio of games in Michigan.

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 17 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted Operator of the Year award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

SOURCE Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.goldennuggetcasino.com

