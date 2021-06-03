Golden Nugget Online Gaming Wins Mobile Operator Of The Year Award For The Third Time.

HOUSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) received two awards at the 2021 eGaming Review (EGR) North America Virtual Awards. The EGR Awards, now in their fifth year, recognized and celebrated excellence in the North American online gaming and sports betting industry, rewarding leading operators and service providers for their performance during the past year. The awards are judged by industry peers who take growth, innovation, execution and more into consideration.

The Golden Nugget Online Gaming team picked up the Mobile Operator of the Year 2021 for the third time in five years and, in addition, the Marketing Campaign of the Year 2021. Over the last 5 years, GNOG has now won 15 EGR North America awards, more than any other US operator.

Thomas Winter, President, GNOG said, "We are honored and humbled to be recognized by our esteemed industry peers as the Mobile Operator of the Year and the Marketing Campaign of the Year. Their vote confirms the choice of New Jersey and Michigan players, who have chosen Golden Nugget as their favorite destination for online and mobile casino. We will now try and apply the same focus on superior product, flawless execution and world-class player experience as we plan our expansion into the other states."

Warren Steven, Vice President, GNOG said, "We take great pride in again winning the Mobile Operator of the Year in North America award. 75% of wagers are already taking place on a mobile device and we'll continue to work tirelessly to offer the very best entertainment experience to Golden Nugget Online Gaming's ever growing community of players."





The Golden Nugget Online Gaming team is honored to be recognized for its accomplishments and would like to thank all of their partners, associates, and players for their continued support.



About the Awards

The eGaming Review (EGR) Awards 2021, now in their fifth year, celebrate excellence in the North American online gaming industry. For the first time the EGR North America Awards are going virtual including a virtual awards ceremony due to the global pandemic. The Golden Nugget Online Gaming took home the awards in the following categories.

Mobile Operator of the Year

Marketing Campaign

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted Operator of the Year award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and Mobile Operator of the Year for 2021.

