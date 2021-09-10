Golden Path Acquisition Corporation Announces Proposed Business Combination with MC Hologram Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Path Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: GPCO) ("Golden Path"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and MC Hologram Inc. ("MC"), a Cayman Islands exempted company operating in China, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Golden Path will be merged with and into MC with MC being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Path. Upon closing of the transaction, Golden Path will change its name to MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

The merger is structured as a stock for stock transaction and is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization. The terms of the merger provide for a valuation of MC and its subsidiaries and businesses of $450,000,000. Based upon a per share value of $10.10 per share, the MC stockholders will receive approximately 44,554,455 ordinary shares of Golden Path which will represent approximately 84.07% of the combined outstanding shares following the closing, assuming no redemptions by the Golden Path stockholders and assuming conversion of the Golden Path outstanding rights into 602,050 ordinary shares.

Pursuant to the terms of the proposed merger, the post-closing Board of Directors will consist of 5 members, four of whom will be nominated by MC. In order to continue to satisfy Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards, at least 3 of the members will be independent in accordance with Nasdaq listing rules.

MC focuses on the R&D and application of holographic technology. MC is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers. MC's holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging solutions, or LiDAR, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS. MC also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a holographic digital twin technology resource library. MC's holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MC's holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MC's holographic digital twin technology and resource library has the potential to become the new norm for the digital twin augmented physical world in the near future.

Under the leadership of a multidisciplinary team composed of experienced engineers in the field of space sensing and software algorithm, the company has accumulated a large number of exclusive innovative technologies such as holographic software and content development, holographic hardware R&D and design, holographic chip design and development. MC's holographic technology can comprehensively solve the various and complex holographic digital technology problems for its customers.

The boards of directors for both Golden Path and MC have approved the proposed merger, which is expected to be completed by the end of first quarter of 2022, subject to, among other things, the approval by Golden Path's shareholders of the merger, the proposed change of name, an increase in the authorized share capital of Golden Path, the receipt by Golden Path of audited and unaudited financial statements of MC in compliance with PCAOB standards on or before November 30, 2021, and satisfaction of the other conditions stated in the definitive agreement and other customary closing conditions, including among other things that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") completes its review of the registration/proxy statement and Nasdaq approves the listing application of the post-closing company.

The law firm of Becker & Poliakoff LLP is acting as legal counsel to Golden Path. The law firm of DLA Piper is acting as legal counsel to MC.

ABOUT MC

MC is an enterprise focusing on the R&D and application of holographic technology, which has been committed to providing the leading holographic technology services to customers. The company provides high-precision holographic LiDAR solutions based on holographic technology, and exclusive technical solution of holographic image, exclusive design of holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to provide customers with reliable holographic ADAS services. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services for industry customers, and has built the world's leading digital holographic digital twin service resource library. MC's holographic digital twin technology resource library has independent innovative holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MC believes that the digitization and data transformation of the world will continue to release huge operational efficiency and industrial value. MC's vision is to break the visual boundaries with holography, and to create the future with technology.

ABOUT GOLDEN PATH

Golden Path is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and incorporated for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar merger with one or more businesses or entities. Golden Path completed its initial public offering on June 24, 2021 with an offering of 5,750,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $57,500,000. Each unit consisted of one ordinary share, par value $0.001, one redeemable warrant to purchase half of one ordinary share, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share upon consummation of a business combination. The Units, Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants of Golden Path are currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "GPCOU," "GPCO," "GPCOR" and "GPCOW," respectively. An aggregate amount of $58,075,002 ($10.10 per Public Unit) is held in a trust account (the "Trust Account") with Wilmington Trust, National Association acting as trustee.

