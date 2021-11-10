Golden Piedmont Labs Announces the Launch of CMAS

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Piedmont Labs (GPL) is pleased to announce the launch of its new and innovative closed-market auction system (CMAS). Occurring on the first Monday of each month, CMAS allows GPL's customers to gain priority access to upcoming production at market-driven prices, thereby eliminating the risk of spot-market supply and quality issues and avoiding long-term price commitments. CMAS's exclusive, members-only auction format ensures you get the quality CBD ingredients you need, on time and with the full backing of the GPL customer service team.

"GPL is committed to delivering unrivaled product quality, consistency, and traceability," says Brandee Lloyd, GPL's Director of Sales. "CMAS offers our member-customers even more by adding a reliable production and delivery partner to support their ongoing supply needs."

To learn more about CMAS or to become a CMAS member, go to goldenpiedmontlabs.com/cmasprogram. Auctions will be held on the first Monday of each month for all members registered by the close of the preceding month. GPL's first CMAS auction is scheduled for December 6, 2021. Registration is currently open and ends November 30, 2021.

Located in the soil-rich, southern Piedmont region of South Boston, Virginia, Golden Piedmont Labs is a vertically integrated bulk CBD manufacturer with a growers-first mentality. Our investment in product traceability enables us to track each seed from the greenhouse to the field, through harvest, extraction, further processing, and third-party lab testing, each step ensuring that the highest levels of quality and purity are associated with every order. At Golden Piedmont Labs, our goal is simple: to be the most reliable producer of bulk CBD ingredients in the industry, and a leading force in revitalizing our nation's rural farm economies. Watch our video.

For more information about Golden Piedmont Labs or the CMAS program, please contact Brandee Lloyd, Director of Sales, (434) 483-6177, [email protected]

