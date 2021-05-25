Golden Ratio Launching Ultimate Anti-inflammatory Morning Beverage, Golden Milk

Inspired by traditional Ayurvedic recipes for haldi ka doodh that have been savored and used to treat ailments for millennia, Golden Ratio's new Golden Milk works double-time to provide the golden standard in better-for-you coffee, with ingredients such as turmeric, cardamom, black pepper and monk fruit extract.

"This product is a real pot of gold," said Clark Nowlin, caffeinated executive officer and founder of Golden Ratio. "We believe we honored the traditional drink while keeping true to our original gold coffee recipe, creating a smooth flavor with a subtle spicy note at the end packed with anti-inflammatory powers."

The new flavor will be available to purchase directly on the Golden Ratio website for $14.99 for seven servings. Like the company's flagship gold coffee products, Golden Milk is brewed in individual, eco-friendly tea bags, offering consumers a simple single-serving of the traditional beverage.

For additional background on gold coffee, it's an ultra-light roast without the high acidity, bitterness or burnt flavors of regular coffee, and drinks more like tea without sacrificing caffeine.

About Golden Ratio

Founded in January 2019 and launched in summer 2020, Golden Ratio created a new way of drinking coffee that is less acidic, easy to brew and well-caffeinated: gold coffee. All of these factors combined is truly a Golden Ratio.

Golden Ratio roasts its beans at lower temperatures to create a smooth coffee, golden in color, to naturally perk up a day. This new coffee has a smooth taste with zero bitterness.

