Golden Road Arts to Offer Free Art Lessons for Elementary & Middle Schoolers in Hillsboro Parks

HILLSBORO, Ore., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Road Arts, an Oregon-based nonprofit, is teaching free art lessons this summer for elementary and middle school children in 16 of the Hillsboro public parks.

Both Golden Road Arts and the Hillsboro Public Library are pleased to present this free Art in the Park series to the community once again. This is the second year Golden Road Arts will provide free art lessons for school-aged children.

"It's a proven fact that children who are exposed to arts education do better in all their core classes," said Barbara Mason, founder of Golden Road Arts. "We want to expose these young children to art to enrich their lives and education."

The Hillsboro Public Library has presented Library on the Loose during the past few summers. By incorporating art, they are providing children with yet another creative outlet to grow.

Rocio Espinoza-Cotero, Library Outreach Coordinator with the Hillsboro Public Library, said, "we are excited to have Golden Road Arts present this program for us again this summer. The parents and children alike thoroughly enjoyed the free art lessons last summer. The parents shared with us how attending these events kept their children engaged during the summer – and inspired their creativity to continue throughout the year."

The children participating in this program will hear a story read in Spanish by Rocio Espinoza-Cotero, with Barbara Mason reading the story in English. Afterwards, students will participate in art projects designed to accompany the specially chosen library books. The kids who attend are given age-appropriate books in a take-home kit, along with a free coloring book created by Golden Road Arts.

In the months of July and August, Golden Road Arts will visit 16 total parks in Hillsboro every Tuesday and Thursday. The very first event will start at 11:30 a.m. on July 5 at McKinney Park. This summer's Art in the Park events, book selection and art projects celebrate the outdoors, nature and diversity.

The Tuesday events will correspond with free lunches distributed at the park for eligible school district families. To ensure all children can participate, the Tuesday events will be held during the day from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., while Thursday events will be held in the evening from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For park locations, dates and times – along with examples of each art project – please visit GoldenRoadArts.org. To learn more, or for press inquiries please contact Amy Stoner at (971) 335-9424, or email [email protected]

About Golden Road Arts

Golden Road Arts, the Oregon-based nonprofit 501(c)(3), was founded in 2019 by award-winning Printmaker and Arts Educator Barbara Mason to ensure elementary and middle school children have access to free art instruction and literacy lessons.

Golden Road Arts has a large online library of free art lessons available on its website. Its online art gallery generates sales to help fund the nonprofit. With the support of sponsors, donors, local partners and Northwest artists, Golden Road Arts is a resource for parents, teachers and children in Oregon and around the United States. Visit GoldenRoadArts.org to learn more.

