"Golden Rule: Journey for Peace" Premieres on Veterans Day, Reviving America's First Nuclear Protest Voyage

Documentary honors a 1958 crew who risked their lives to stop nuclear tests and the boat that sails again today for disarmament

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, filmmaker Nolan Anderson and executive producer Morgan Lott with Emmy nominated Mane Co announce the official release of Golden Rule: Journey for Peace. The new 30 minute documentary premiering free on Youtube, revisits one of America's earliest acts of peaceful nuclear protest and its enduring message for today's world with the amplification of a new movement.

Golden Rule

In 1958, as the U.S. conducted atomic tests in the Marshall Islands, four veterans and pacifists sailed a 34 foot wooden boat named The Golden Rule directly into the test zone to protest nuclear detonations. The crew was arrested but their defiance inspired worldwide protest and helped lay the groundwork for the first nuclear test-ban treaties.

After decades on the ocean floor, the boat was raised and restored by the nonprofit Veterans For Peace. The boat was reconstructed to face off against the greatest threat to human civilization and life on our planet: Nuclear War. In the film, Anderson joins a modern crew sailing the reborn Golden Rule from Hawaii to California, a symbolic voyage connecting the moral courage of the past to urgent questions about nuclear policy today.

"We're watching the guardrails that once restrained nuclear escalation fall away," said Nolan Anderson, Director of Golden Rule: Journey for Peace. "This isn't about sensationalism, it's about being honest with ourselves. For decades, Americans have been sleep walking through a nuclear reality we can't afford to ignore."

At a time when the U.S. discusses resuming testing U.S. nuclear weapons, the film offers a rare look at the intersection of adventure, history, and moral conviction while exploring modern debates around nuclear energy to spark balanced conversation rather than partisan rhetoric.

"It's both an adventure story and a wake-up call," said Morgan Lott, Executive Producer of Golden Rule: Journey for Peace. "These were ordinary people doing something extraordinary. We wanted to make a film that stays true to the facts and invites pragmatic conversation, wrestling with the nuances of this incredibly important topic."

Watch the official trailer and full film on youtube .

For more information, visit www.goldenrulemovie.com

Media Contact:

Albert Stichka

Elkordy Global Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Mane Co