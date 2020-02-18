Golden Sands Appoints Vice President of Operations

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Allen has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for Golden Sands General Contractors. He is responsible for overseeing Golden Sands' Estimating and Project Management activities spanning five regional offices with 113 employees, servicing 24 States.

In this new role Brian will report directly to the COO and will be responsible for establishing operational continuity between markets, overseeing project execution, team mentorship, and client relationship management.

Brian joined Golden Sands in 2012 and previously held positions of Senior Project Manager and Western Regional Director. Under his direction since 2012, the Western market has seen annual revenues in excess of $30MM and tremendous growth. With the addition of three regional offices, including the establishment and development of Golden Sands' top producing market, and an expanding and a diverse base of Fortune 100 clients, Brian has advanced the breadth of construction projects managed in the market, having successfully delivered projects varying in complexity and size up to $25MM in value. In 2016, he expanded the Western operations to include a dedicated Estimating department, which Golden Sands later adopted companywide.

Founded in 1988, Golden Sands is proud to be a certified Women Owned business who is committed to serving our local communities. We specialize in corporate interior renovations and ground up construction for a prestigious list of Fortune 100 clients, including the world's largest shared workspace corporations.

SOURCE Golden Sands General Contractors

