Golden Section invests in SocialLadder, a Creator Management Platform that enables brands to mobilize brand ambassadors and influencers

08 Aug, 2023, 08:15 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section recently closed on a $3M investment in SocialLadder. SocialLadder is an all-in-one creator management platform that identifies, tracks, rewards, and engages a brand's community. SocialLadder allows brands to identify influencers, ambassadors, creators, and affiliates to build an ambassador community, automate tasks and rewards to that community, and track the ROI of each individual ambassador at scale.

SocialLadder has quickly grown to become the premier software platform that connects brands with a diverse network of passionate ambassadors and helps them manage those ambassadors at scale. Through this innovative approach, brands can leverage the power of genuine user-generated content and drive organic growth through word-of-mouth marketing. The platform has successfully engaged thousands of ambassadors, allowing brands to establish authentic connections with their target audiences while driving measurable results.

Influencer and ambassador marketing has witnessed explosive growth in recent years, with businesses across various industries recognizing the immense ROI of this approach. Unlike traditional advertising, ambassador marketing relies on the advocacy of loyal customers who have a genuine passion for the brand. The highly personalized and authentic nature of ambassador marketing significantly increases brand trust, loyalty, and awareness, while measurably impacting customer decisions to make purchasing decisions. This market segment is growing at a 28% CAGR and is expected to surpass annual spending of $91B by 2030. We believe that SocialLadder is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this growth through their platform that facilitates the management of these ambassadors at scale.

Golden Section will be working closely with SocialLadder's founder and CEO Raavi Iqdal to enhance the company's sales and marketing efforts and bolster their already impressive technical infrastructure. SocialLadder provides a meaningful product that mobilizes brand ambassadors and allows brands to understand which ambassadors provide the best ROI on their efforts. Through its strong technical stack, lean operational structure, and clear product-market fit via continued growth in brands and ambassadors on the platform, we see tremendous upside in SocialLadder as they double down on proven sales and marketing strategies.

SocialLadder's platform offers a unique and innovative solution to help companies identify brand ambassadors, track ROI of user-generated content, and manage ambassadors at scale. We look forward to partnering with SocialLadder and supporting its continued success.

SocialLadder
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
socialladderapp.com

Golden Section
Houston, Texas
goldensection.com

Media Contact:
Kristen Phillips
[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Section

