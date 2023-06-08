Golden Section invests in VanHack, a Global Talent Marketplace That Helps Companies Find the Best Tech Talent Wherever They Are Located

News provided by

Golden Section

08 Jun, 2023, 06:13 ET

HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section recently closed on a $4.5M investment in VanHack, a software company dedicated to connecting international tech talent with top employers in Canada and Europe. VanHack's platform helps bridge the gap between companies and senior technical professionals by providing a comprehensive software solution that facilitates efficient hiring through proprietary AI matching, personalized career coaching, salary trend insights, and training resources.

Continue Reading

VanHack has successfully bootstrapped its way to establishing a strong product-market fit in the global tech hiring space. With over 400,000 members from more than 100 countries, the company has positioned itself as the leading marketplace for global tech talent. The platform offers employers the opportunity to reduce hiring costs by an average of 30%, outsource global mobility, and discover top talent through proprietary AI matching algorithms. Furthermore, the Online Recruitment Technology Market is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030, driven by robust momentum evidenced by a 15.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Given their innovative platform, growing traction, and capital-efficient operational structure, we firmly believe that VanHack is well poised to spearhead the growth of the international tech hiring market.

While the platform provides employers with access to strong international tech talent, VanHack's mission is to create a borderless world by empowering tech talent worldwide to improve their soft skills and achieve their goal of getting hired abroad or remote. The team has built a reputation as a trusted partner for both job seekers and employers by facilitating a market for international hiring and global relocation of technical talent. The company's innovative approach to talent acquisition has been recognized by industry experts and featured in prominent media outlets.

We will work closely with founder and CEO, Ilya Brotzky, to expand the company's global presence. We share the team's vision of creating a more inclusive and equitable job market, and we are excited to contribute to their mission of connecting skilled individuals with opportunities worldwide. VanHack offers employers a significant return on investment by reducing hiring costs, while simultaneously improving the lives of job seekers by matching their skills with fulfilling career prospects. With its robust technical infrastructure, streamlined operational structure, and evident product-market fit demonstrated by the continuous growth of employers and members on the platform, we see tremendous upside for the company and its customers. As they strengthen their already efficient sales and marketing initiatives, we anticipate remarkable growth ahead.

Whether you're a tech professional looking to advance your career or a company seeking top talent, Vanhack's platform offers a unique and innovative solution to help companies find international talent and help job seekers achieve their career goals. We look forward to partnering with VanHack and supporting its continued success.

VanHack
Vancouver, British Columbia
vanhack.com

Golden Section
Houston, Texas
goldensection.com

Media Contact:
Yosef Levenstein, CMO at Golden Section
[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Section

Also from this source

Golden Section Invests in PayeLoad to Revolutionize the Transportation Management Industry with AI and Data-Driven Decision Making

Sinecure's AI-Powered Talent Discovery Platform Promises Precise Hiring Outcomes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.