Golden Section Ventures Announces Growth Investment In Brokerage Engine

HOUSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Ventures (GSV) led the $2.5 million series seed investment round in Brokerage Engine, Inc (Brokerage Engine) to catalyze growth, drive product advancements and enable the team to scale recent progress. Brokerage Engine streamlines the day-to-day operations of residential real estate brokerages through back office software.

"The Brokerage Engine team know their customers well. The solutions they have for residential brokerages deliver high ROI and are purpose built for this industry by industry insiders. Their love of their customers shows through the top quartile metrics that define their business. We are confident that this team will continue driving extreme customer value for residential real estate brokerages," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"We partner with driven founders that know their customer's pain points and have built solid solutions to drive value. J Kuper, Brianne Alston, and their team are great examples of our goal. Not only have they lived their customer's problem, but they have partnered with experts in other areas to bring a compelling and innovative solution to help residential brokerages succeed," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

"Residential brokerages are at an inflection point; margins are under pressure, costs are increasing and competition is extreme. I know because not only am I the founder, but the brokerage I ran, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, is also client. We are dedicated to providing the better way to broker through innovative tools, solutions and services," says J Kuper, CEO and co-founder.

Brokerage Engine (BE) streamlines the day-to-day operations of residential real estate brokerages. In an industry experiencing margin compression, increased competition, and growing operational complexity, BE's frictionless, comprehensive suite of tools increases productivity, sales, and profitability. For more information, please visit https://www.brokerageengine.com.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit https://www.gstvc.com.

