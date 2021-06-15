Golden Section Ventures Announces Growth Investment in HTS

HOUSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Ventures (GSV) led the $2 million growth investment round in Healthcare Technical Services, LLC (HTS) to catalyze growth, drive product advancements and enable the team to scale recent progress. HTS provides transition planning consulting services and construction quality management software to clients across North America.

HTS Bringing Buildings to Life

"The HTS team are experts in their domain and have built an innovative software product purpose-built for the challenges healthcare organizations face when building and activating new facilities. Their software and services combine to provide a unique offering in the market. We believe this team can serve the healthcare market with sorely needed solutions driving real enterprise value," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"We partner with founders who have built creative solutions that solve real customer pain points. Bill Clemenson, Tom Gaunt, and their team are a great example of this. They lived the customer problem then pioneered a set of solutions that help their clients address the complex issues inherent in healthcare construction projects," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

"HTS is excited to team with Global Section Ventures for this investment round. Bill and I are confident that GSV is the perfect partner for HTS. Not only are Dougal and Adam experts in the SaaS software space, but they also bring the resources of Global Section Technology to help us accelerate the execution of our product development roadmap," says Tom Gaunt, CEO.

HTS is a construction technology firm that has provided software and professional services to 100+ enterprise-class customers predominantly in the healthcare market. The firm offers transition planning consulting services that enable clients to plan and execute the move of staff, equipment, and patients into new facilities. Our FreightTrain product is a cloud-based quality management solution that enables project teams to improve quality and increase efficiency during construction and activation. For more information, please visit https://www.consulthts.com

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit https://www.gstvc.com.

