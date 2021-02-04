Golden Section Ventures Announces Growth Investment in Tango

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Ventures (GSV) led a $1.1 million growth investment round in BetterYet Loyalty, Inc (Tango) to catalyze growth and enable the team to scale recent progress. Tango provides front-of-house ordering & payment management systems to multi-location restaurants and bars.

Tango

"The Tango team has distinguished themselves in their ability to pivot into customer value at several points over the last year. We are excited to partner with this dynamic team in providing needed solutions to an important industry. Tango's solutions have never been needed more than right now and we are confident that the team can continue to execute to impact the food service industry for good," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

"We partner with driven founders that know their customer's pain points and have built solid solutions to drive value. We stay close to our skill set and believe that Mark Provost, Alan Shortz and Colin Wymore are excellent examples of the founders we love to partner with," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"Hospitality is at an inflection point. Businesses across the board are looking for new innovations to help them redefine how they do things. Our goal at Tango is to help them do more with less - a message really resonating right now," says Alan Shortz, CEO of Tango.

"Over the last year we have had the honor of providing our customers with solutions to help weather unparalleled industry challenges, while co-authoring solutions that will power the industry's growth for years to come. This partnership with GSV will provide us with the foundation to deliver on that intent," says Mark Provost, COO of Tango.

Tango is the leader in hospitality technology solutions. The company provides headache-free technology to help hospitality companies focus on delivering great customer experiences. Tango's solutions are integrated with most major POS systems to give its customers an all-in-one solution. For more information, please visit https://www.paywithtango.com.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit https://www.gstvc.com.

Contact:

Tango

1311 Vine St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

https://paywithtango.com

Mark Provost, [email protected]

Golden Section Ventures

808 Travis Street, Suite 1406

Houston, Texas 77002

https://gstvc.com

Dougal Cameron, [email protected]

8889359359

SOURCE Golden Section Ventures

