Golden Shovel Awards Show Highlights Major Construction Projects In The Dallas - Ft. Worth Area

Despite a global pandemic, the construction industry has continued to flourish in the United States, with an increased number of infrastructure projects and opportunities becoming available in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. And, with the recent passing of the $500 billion US-infrastructure bill , the opportunities for NAMC DFW members to win bids for construction projects are sure to increase.

NAMC DFW Board member, Daniel Jacob of OIG says, "The infrastructure bill is huge. It will be a big job creator while repairing an older infrastructure. This benefits the whole country. The NAMC DFW members who position themselves to bid on these opportunities and perform well will have work for a long time."

The Golden Shovel Awards will feature a multi-faceted Oscars®-style show directed by award-winning event producer, Rene "Road Show" Rodriguez, showcasing the industry work of more than 70 nominees in the construction field across ten (10) different award categories. Guests will witness a spectacular show with digital video presentations, vivid speakers, and an interactive emcee while enjoying live musical entertainment from the Rob Holbert Group band throughout the evening.

This year's Awards will be hosted by actor and radio personality Jaime Dee. The keynote speaker is award-winning storyteller, Robin C. Fortner, a retired US Marine Corps combat veteran. Other special guests include Texas Senator Royce West, Pastor Alan Coleman, and representatives from corporate sponsors such as Texas Rangers, Parkland Hospital, Dallas County, City of Fort Worth, and North Texas Tollway Authority, to name a few.

The Golden Shovel Awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held October 14th in the Lumiere ballroom at the Hurst Convention Center, 1601 Campus Dr., Hurst, TX beginning at 7:00 p.m. Prior to the ceremony, a full-on business trade show will take place from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. where trade contractors, suppliers, vendors, and general contractors can meet, network, and exchange ideas and services.

Demetria Bivens, founding Executive Director of NAMC DFW shares, "We launched NAMC DFW in 2016. Our members and partner companies have seen tremendous growth within our chapter over the last five years. We actively advocate for all ethnicities and I believe that is our advantage. The Golden Shovel Awards & Business Expo is to recognize our Major Corporate Partners, Owners and Members that drive the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with major projects in the DFW Area. We would like to thank you in advance for your attendance."

Companies and individuals are encouraged to buy event tickets or group tables early, or apply as a sponsor at www.namcdfw.org before the deadline of October 7, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Vendors are also welcome to apply online to be part of the pre-Awards trade expo until all spaces are filled.

ABOUT NAMC DFW CHAPTER

Founded in 2016 by Demetria Bivens, NAMC-Dallas Fort Worth (501c3 & 501c6) advocates for a diverse membership to access Contracts, Resources, and Increase Readiness within the construction industry through collaboration with interested stakeholders. NAMC DFW is focused on providing pathways to success that require lean management, increased productivity, and the utilization of cutting-edge technology. Visit the website at NAMCDFW.org to learn more.

ABOUT NAMC

Founded in Oakland, California in 1969 by Raymond Dones and Joseph Debro, the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) is the leading trade association dedicated to promoting the full participation of minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (M/W/SBE/DBE) in the construction industry. Through a network of local chapters and in collaboration with strategic and corporate partnerships, NAMC assists members with building capacity by providing access to opportunity, advocacy, and contractor development training.

