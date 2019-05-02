Golden Star Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
May 02, 2019, 16:35 ET
TORONTO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS; TSX: GSC; GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's Annual General and Special Meeting were duly passed.
The results of the votes were as follows:
|
Resolution #1
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes Withheld
|
To elect the following persons as directors of the Corporation:
|
(a) Timothy C. Baker
|
66,057,077
|
250,809
|
99.62%
|
0.38%
|
(b) Gilmour Clausen
|
65,872,158
|
435,728
|
99.34%
|
0.66%
|
(c) Graham Crew
|
66,047,335
|
260,551
|
99.61%
|
0.39%
|
(d) Anu Dhir
|
66,039,983
|
267,903
|
99.60%
|
0.40%
|
(e) Robert E. Doyle
|
66,045,973
|
261,913
|
99.61%
|
0.39%
|
(f) Craig J. Nelsen
|
66,050,103
|
257,783
|
99.61%
|
0.39%
|
(g) Mona Quartey
|
66,033,322
|
274,564
|
99.59%
|
0.41%
|
(h) Naguib Sawiris
|
59,066,258
|
7,241,628
|
89.08%
|
10.92%
|
(i) Andrew Wray
|
59,230,211
|
7,077,675
|
89.33%
|
10.67%
|
Resolution #2
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes Withheld
|
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation and to authorize the Audit Committee to fix the auditor's remuneration
|
90,855,949
|
581,195
|
99.36%
|
0.64%
|
Resolution #3
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
To pass the Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation Resolution as defined in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 11, 20191
|
65,539,187
|
768,699
|
98.84%
|
1.16%
Notes to Table:
1. As defined in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated March 11, 2019.
Company Profile
Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea underground mines in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from its two high-grade, low cost underground mines. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 220,000–240,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $620–$680. As the winner of the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star is committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.
SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.
