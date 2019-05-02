Golden Star Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS; TSX: GSC; GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's Annual General and Special Meeting were duly passed.

The results of the votes were as follows:

Resolution #1 Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld To elect the following persons as directors of the Corporation:







(a) Timothy C. Baker 66,057,077 250,809 99.62% 0.38% (b) Gilmour Clausen 65,872,158 435,728 99.34% 0.66% (c) Graham Crew 66,047,335 260,551 99.61% 0.39% (d) Anu Dhir 66,039,983 267,903 99.60% 0.40% (e) Robert E. Doyle 66,045,973 261,913 99.61% 0.39% (f) Craig J. Nelsen 66,050,103 257,783 99.61% 0.39% (g) Mona Quartey 66,033,322 274,564 99.59% 0.41% (h) Naguib Sawiris 59,066,258 7,241,628 89.08% 10.92% (i) Andrew Wray 59,230,211 7,077,675 89.33% 10.67%









Resolution #2 Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation and to authorize the Audit Committee to fix the auditor's remuneration 90,855,949 581,195 99.36% 0.64%









Resolution #3 Votes For Votes Against Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against To pass the Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation Resolution as defined in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 11, 20191 65,539,187 768,699 98.84% 1.16%

Notes to Table:

1. As defined in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated March 11, 2019.

Company Profile

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea underground mines in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from its two high-grade, low cost underground mines. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 220,000–240,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $620–$680. As the winner of the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star is committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Related Links

www.gsr.com

