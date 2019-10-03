Golden Star Reports Third Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS; TSX: GSC; GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") will be releasing its third quarter financial results after market close on October 30, 2019.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 am ET.

Toll Free (North America): +1 833 231-8263

Toronto Local and International: +1 647 689-4108

Conference ID: 8759962

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2079878/C0F4584E0EBB842C024C8A32EFCC355F and on the home page of the Company's website: www.gsr.com.

A recording and webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website: www.gsr.com following the call.

Company Profile

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea underground mines in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from its two high-grade underground mines. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 190,000 – 205,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $800-$850. As the winner of the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star is committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Related Links

www.gsr.com

