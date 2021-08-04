Golden State Continues to Attract Top Advisors as They Rapidly Expand Across the Country

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State ("RIA"), an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, continues to attract top talent as they rapidly grow their national footprint. Headquartered in California, Golden State now has advisors across eight additional states including Arizona, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. The RIA has increased its advisor count by 50 percent and has more than doubled its advisory AUM to over $1.3 billion just over the last 12 months. Nearly one-half of this AUM is managed by women advisors of whom make up approximately one-quarter of the RIA's advisor community.

Golden State supports a DBA structure, so advisors can own their own brand. Committed to transparency and efficient business strategies, the RIA's robust infrastructure gives financial advisors a broad spectrum of support the moment they choose the organization. In addition to marketing and technology assistance, Golden State provides a turnkey asset management platform, a mergers and acquisitions program, a brokerage insurance agency, a mortgage and lending program, a digital advice platform and a support network that includes a dedicated community of advisors.

"Financial advisors are attracted to the flexibility of the advisory model. At Golden State, we can provide advisors with the tools, technology and support they require regardless of their physical location. This was the Golden State business model prior to COVID-19 and it continues to serve our advisor's needs as we progress forward out of the pandemic," said Daniel R. Catone, CEO of Golden State.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.3 billion in advisory assets¹. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs³, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of April 2021.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

