Golden State Dermatology and Golden State Dermatopathology Announce Major Headquarters and Lab Expansion to Fuel Continued National Growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) and Golden State Dermatopathology today announced a major expansion of their headquarters and pathology lab into a new 12,000-square-foot suite within their current building at The Shadelands in Walnut Creek.

The move accommodates the rapid, nationwide growth of both organizations while allowing them to remain rooted in the vibrant Shadelands community.

Since its founding in 2016, Golden State Dermatology has grown to more than 40 clinic locations across California, with plans to expand into other states. Golden State Dermatopathology has mirrored this success, now receiving pathology submissions from physicians across the country and other countries.

"This expansion is a direct result of the trust that patients and physicians across the country have placed in us," said Dr. Emily Green, Lab Director of Golden State Dermatopathology. "This new, state-of-the-art facility isn't just about more space; it's about scaling our ability to provide best-in-class support to our clinics and dermatopathology partners. It allows us to invest in the advanced technology and talented teams necessary to continue setting the standard for patient care."

The new, custom-built space is designed to optimize workflows for both the corporate and laboratory teams. It features a significantly larger dermatopathology lab equipped with the latest technology to increase processing capacity and efficiency. This includes an expansion of its whole-slide imaging capabilities, allowing the team to digitize pathology slides for enhanced remote consultation, seamless physician collaboration, and permanent digital archiving. The headquarters portion will provide expanded, collaborative office space for GSD's corporate support teams, ensuring they can effectively manage the network's growing footprint.

About Golden State Dermatology

Founded in 2016, Golden State Dermatology is one of California's leading dermatology networks, offering comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic services across more than 40 locations. With a dedication to innovation, quality, and patient-centered care, GSD continues to expand access to world-class dermatology and pathology services.

About Golden State Dermatopathology

Golden State Dermatopathology is a full-service, physician-led dermatopathology laboratory providing comprehensive diagnostic services to physicians and patients nationwide. With a team of board-certified dermatopathologists, the lab is committed to delivering accurate, timely, and clinic-focused results, serving as the trusted partner for Golden State Dermatology and numerous other practices.

