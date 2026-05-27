Golden State Dermatology Expands Bay Area Presence with Addition of Todd Anhalt, MD in Los Altos

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Todd Anhalt, MD, a board-certified dermatologist serving patients in Los Altos and the surrounding Bay Area community.

Todd Anhalt, MD

Located at 129 Fremont Ave., Los Altos, CA 94022, Dr. Anhalt provides comprehensive medical dermatology care with a focus on the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer, chronic skin conditions, and general dermatologic health for patients of all ages. His practice emphasizes evidence-based care, personalized treatment plans, and long-term patient relationships.

Dr. Anhalt is double board-certified in internal medicine and dermatology and was a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Stanford University School of Medicine for over 35 years. He treats a wide range of dermatologic conditions, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, rashes, and suspicious skin lesions, while also performing routine skin cancer screenings and preventive care. The practice is committed to delivering thoughtful, patient-centered care in a welcoming community setting.

"I'm excited to partner with Golden State Dermatology and continue providing high-quality dermatologic care to patients in Los Altos and the surrounding communities," said Dr. Anhalt. "This partnership allows me to strengthen my clinic's resources while maintaining the personalized approach my patients value."

Golden State Dermatology has over 130 providers and more than 45 locations throughout California and offers comprehensive dermatology and plastic surgery services while accepting most major insurance plans. To learn more, visit Golden State Dermatology.

Founder of GSD, Ed Becker, MD, said, "Our mission is to support outstanding clinicians who are deeply committed to patient care in their local communities. Dr. Anhalt's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate care makes him a tremendous addition to our growing network."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid ongoing healthcare consolidation, Golden State Dermatology was founded to preserve a physician-led, patient-focused model of care. GSD is physician-owned and rapidly growing, with a mission to provide exceptional patient experiences and high-quality dermatologic care across the Western United States. Services include medical dermatology, Mohs surgery, pathology, radiation therapy, cosmetic dermatology, and plastic surgery.

Golden State Dermatology continues to seek partnerships with leading dermatologists and practices that share its commitment to clinical excellence and community-based care. For more information about partnership opportunities, visit Partnership Opportunities.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology