Golden State Dermatology Expands Comprehensive Care with Acquisition of NorCal Vein Specialists

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD), a leading dermatology platform with 45 locations and more than 125 providers across California, announced the acquisition of NorCal Vein Specialists, a two-location vein care practice serving patients throughout the Northern California area.

Founded and led by M. Albert Malvehy, MD, NorCal Vein Specialists is known for its expertise in circulation, vascular health, and vein treatments that address both medical and cosmetic concerns with two locations in Northern California: Pleasanton and Sacramento. The partnership reflects the natural clinical overlap between vein care and dermatology and supports a more integrated approach to treating conditions that affect the skin and underlying tissue.

"Much of vein care sits at the intersection of vascular health, skin integrity, and appearance," said Dr. Malvehy. "Joining Golden State Dermatology allows us to collaborate more closely with dermatology specialists while continuing to deliver the same personalized, high-quality vein care our patients trust. This partnership strengthens what we can offer clinically, while preserving the patient experience my team and I are proud of."

Patients will continue to receive care at the same two locations with the same physician and staff. Phone numbers, services, and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged, with the added benefit of GSD's clinical, operational, and technology resources.

"We see significant opportunity to continue expanding Golden State Dermatology both within California and outside the state. We are committed to growing in a way that preserves clinical excellence, physician autonomy, and an exceptional patient experience," said Ed Becker, MD, Founder of Golden State Dermatology. "Dr. Malvehy has built a highly respected practice grounded in clinical excellence and patient trust. We're excited to welcome NorCal Vein Specialists to the GSD family and to support their continued growth."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, GSD was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, radiation therapy, hair restoration, pathology, vein treatment, and plastic surgery.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology