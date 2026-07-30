West Los Angeles Practice ShanthiMD Dermatology Joins Golden State Dermatology

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with ShanthiMD Dermatology, a premier West Los Angeles dermatology practice founded by board-certified dermatologist Shanthi M. Colaço, MD, FAAD.

ShanthiMD Dermatology

Located at 2990 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA, ShanthiMD Dermatology provides comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology in a modern, welcoming environment where advanced technology is paired with highly personalized care. Founded on the philosophy of treating every patient like a member of the family, the practice emphasizes individualized treatment plans, lasting patient relationships, and an exceptional patient experience.

Dr. Colaço is a board-certified dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology who specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions affecting the skin, hair, and nails, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, pigment disorders, autoimmune skin diseases, and hair loss. In addition to comprehensive medical and surgical dermatology, ShanthiMD Dermatology offers an extensive selection of cosmetic treatments, including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, laser skin rejuvenation, laser hair reduction, microneedling, chemical peels, and other advanced aesthetic procedures. Together with Amber Rangel, PA-C, Dr. Colaço and her team are committed to delivering exceptional outcomes through evidence-based care, innovative technology, and a personalized approach.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Golden State Dermatology as we begin this next chapter for ShanthiMD Dermatology," said Dr. Colaço. "From the beginning, our philosophy has been simple: we treat every patient who walks through our doors like a member of our own family. This partnership allows us to expand our resources while preserving that deeply personal approach to care, along with the advanced treatments, technology, and welcoming environment our patients have come to know and trust."

Golden State Dermatology has over 130 providers and more than 45 locations throughout California and offers comprehensive dermatology and plastic surgery services while accepting most major insurance plans. To learn more, visit www.goldenstatedermatology.com.

Founder of GSD, Ed Becker, MD, said, "Dr. Colaço and her team have built an exceptional practice known for combining clinical excellence with cutting-edge technology and an outstanding patient experience. Their commitment to personalized, high-quality care makes ShanthiMD Dermatology an excellent addition to our growing network."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid ongoing healthcare consolidation, Golden State Dermatology was founded to preserve a physician-led, patient-focused model of care. GSD is physician-owned and rapidly growing, with a mission to provide exceptional patient experiences and high-quality dermatologic care across the Western United States. Services include medical dermatology, Mohs surgery, pathology, radiation therapy, cosmetic dermatology, and plastic surgery.

Golden State Dermatology continues to seek partnerships with leading dermatologists and practices that share its commitment to clinical excellence and community-based care. For more information about partnership opportunities, visit www.goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology