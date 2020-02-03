Golden State Foods Acquires Five Distribution Locations

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), part of the Golden State Foods (GSF) family of companies, has acquired four DPI (Dedicated Logistics Inc.) distribution centers in Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; and a satellite depot in St. Louis, Missouri. This acquisition further expands QCD's national footprint to 30 locations across the U.S., including its recently relocated corporate headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

"This growth enables QCD to better service all of our customers by optimizing our total distribution network throughout the United States," said Mark Wetterau, chairman and chief executive officer, Golden State Foods. "We will continue to build upon the relationships established by DPI in the Midwest and Northeast, as we deepen our partnership with Starbucks' operators and suppliers in these regions."

QCD's newly acquired U.S. facilities service an additional 2,100 Starbucks stores across 20 states. Over the years, Starbucks has recognized QCD for its high levels of service and efficiencies, enabling their iconic brand to better service its consumers throughout the country.

Since its start in 2006, QCD has grown with Starbucks from just one route and a few stores in the Northwest to serving thousands of locations across the country. With this acquisition, QCD now services more than 7,500 stores for Starbucks and other U.S. customers in virtually every state. Serving a variety of foodservice industry icons, QCD drives more than 35 million miles each year, distributing a half billion products and making more than a million deliveries annually from its distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States.

"With excellent customer collaboration and a dedicated team, all of us here at QCD strive to support Starbucks' growth in the markets where they need us, and our growth is a reflection of their continued success and our longstanding partnership," said QCD President Ryan Hammer. "As we go forward, we have the privilege of welcoming new associates to our QCD family and maintaining the highest standards with their valued expertise in the Midwest and Northeast markets."

QCD's new Midwest and Northeast locations collectively employ more than 600 associates, which increases GSF's total associate count to more than 6,000 worldwide.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the quick service restaurant (QSR) and retail industries. Established in 1947, the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service throughout the food industry. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif. with more than 50 locations worldwide, GSF services more than 125,000 restaurants and stores in more than 40 countries on five continents. Its core businesses include processing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy, aseptic and full-line logistics services to the foodservice, QSR, retail and C-store industries. The company also runs the GSF Foundation, a national non-profit organization to help children and families in need. For more information, please visit: www.goldenstatefoods.com.

