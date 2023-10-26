GOLDEN STATE FOODS APPOINTS BRIAN DICK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Dick, GSF president and chief executive officer, to the GSF Board of Directors, effective August 31. In this new role, he joins GSF board members Conrad Wetterau (chairman), Mike Waitukaitis (vice chairman), Jim Williams, Dick Gochnauer, Nabil El-Hage, Frank Listi, Jose Armario, and Stephen Wetterau, as well as Advisory Board Member Sharon Davis.

"With this appointment, Brian's successful leadership and 24 years of dedicated service to Golden State Foods will continue to serve our growing global enterprise well, as we pursue mutual success with our customers," said GSF Board of Directors Chairman Conrad Wetterau. "We enthusiastically welcome Brian to the GSF Board of Directors, and we look forward to his continued partnership, expertise, and inspiration in advancing our long-term goals, while perpetuating our GSF Creed and Values."

Serving as GSF's president and CEO since late July 2023, Dick oversees all global operations and functions for the company, including all manufacturing, logistics and administrative groups. Based in Irvine, California at the company's global corporate headquarters, he provides strategic leadership and vision for all worldwide activities to ensure the achievement of the organization's multi-year strategic plans and annual plans. This includes the attainment of all customer satisfaction objectives, as well as company financial and growth goals.

Dick joined GSF in 1999 as the business development manager for GSF Egypt and earned numerous promotions into positions of increasing responsibility in business development, food manufacturing operations, and corporate executive leadership roles, including president and chief operating officer prior to his current role. Beyond his service at GSF, he currently serves on the U.S. Board of Governors for GS1, a non-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency using GS1 Standards. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dick earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and modern languages from Queen's University, Belfast, North Ireland.

About Golden State Foods
Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

