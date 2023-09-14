GOLDEN STATE FOODS APPOINTS CAMERON G. SMITH AS DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL

Golden State Foods

14 Sep, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron G. Smith as deputy general counsel, effective this week. Based in the company's Irvine, California corporate headquarters and partnering with all GSF businesses across the globe, Cameron will help oversee the legal aspects of GSF's business, ensuring that in-house clients conduct their activities in compliance with all federal, state and local laws, including tax, nonprofit, corporate, and regulatory.

Cameron Smith, Deputy General Counsel
"Cameron is an accomplished professional with strong values and ethics," said John Page, GSF executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "He will greatly enhance GSF's focus and commitment to all aspects of compliance through oversight and support. Cameron will also help advance the organization's regulatory and emerging matters in governmental relations and affairs as part of his role at the company."

Prior to joining GSF, Cameron served as assistant general counsel for Western Digital Corp. (Irvine, California) and provided advice and counsel on key regulatory issues, while directing legal and compliance investigations globally, reviewing agreements with vendors and distributors, and giving executive updates. Previously, he focused on regulatory counseling, transactional diligence, litigation, and investigations as counsel in the Litigation Department for the Financial Services and Healthcare practice groups with the international law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP (Newport Beach, California). Cameron also spent a year as a law clerk for a judge of the U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Santa Ana, California).

Cameron graduated cum laude with his Juris Doctor law degree from University of Michigan Law School (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, also graduating cum laude, from Brigham Young University (Provo, Utah). Cameron interned for a U.S. senator in Washington, D.C. during college and for a Michigan Supreme Court justice in Detroit during law school.

About Golden State Foods
Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

