GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES JUSTIN VANNOY TO CORPORATE SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, LIQUID PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA, AND TRISHA MCROBERTS TO CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF PROCUREMENT OFFICER

News provided by

Golden State Foods

10 Jan, 2024, 06:03 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotions of Justin Vannoy to corporate senior vice president and president of Liquid Products North America (LPNA), and Trisha McRoberts to corporate vice president and chief procurement officer, effective this month. Based in GSF's Conyers, Georgia location, Vannoy will continue to drive excellence in performance by leading the planning and execution of LPNA's strategic business plan to satisfy GSF's financial and operational objectives, while McRoberts will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders to broaden the strategic sourcing team's impact on centralizing the company's overall procurement of packaging, food ingredients, and indirect spend categories.

Continue Reading
Trisha McRoberts, corporate vice president and chief procurement officer
Trisha McRoberts, corporate vice president and chief procurement officer
Justin Vannoy, corporate senior vice president and president of Liquid Products North America (LPNA)
Justin Vannoy, corporate senior vice president and president of Liquid Products North America (LPNA)

"Justin's high standards, his people-first approach, and his personal values make him a perfect fit for GSF," said GSF President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Dick. "The improvements Justin has driven in LPNA have yielded great results with plenty of room to continue. He has been able to achieve great things and do it the GSF way—aligned with our company Creed and Values. We all wish him many more years of success at Golden State Foods." 

Since joining GSF in 2021 as corporate vice president and president of LPNA, Vannoy has successfully developed existing talent and recruited exciting new talent, creating a winning combination for LPNA and culminating in all-time record performance for the business unit under his leadership. Well-aligned with the company's values-driven culture, Vannoy's leadership style and strategic vision have delivered proven value to the entire GSF enterprise.

Prior to joining GSF, Vannoy served in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility with TreeHouse Foods, Nestle HealthCare Nutrition, Quaker Oats, and PepsiCo. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Winona State University (Winona, Minnesota).

As GSF's group vice president of Strategic Sourcing since 2021, McRoberts has effectively driven the creation of new processes and the adoption of a category management approach to procurement in food processing. Additionally, she has developed internal talent and brought in new talent to drive the team's continuous improvement in the procurement process.

"Trisha has brought a great deal of value to GSF since she joined us in 2021," said Brian Dick. "Her great experience and industry knowledge has helped us improve our procurement process and driven tangible, significant outcomes for our company. Her strategic vision for the future of procurement for GSF will continue to drive change and pay dividends for GSF and its stakeholders."

Prior to joining GSF, McRoberts served as global head of Americas Procurement with McCormick and Company, Inc. Additionally, her earlier career experience encompasses logistics management with Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and Jack Links, Inc. McRoberts earned her Master of Business Administration in Supply Chain from the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, Arkansas), and her Bachelor of Science in Business/Psychology from the University of Evansville (Evansville, Indiana). She also holds a graduate certificate in Supply Chain and Information Systems from The Pennsylvania State University (State College, Pennsylvania).

McRoberts volunteers her time and expertise by serving as a Board Member for the Association for Sauces and Dressings (ADS) and the University of Arkansas Business Alumni Advisory Council and Athletes Serving Athletes, in addition to her active membership with Chief, the network for women executive leaders.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 worldwide locations. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

Media Contact:
Gianna Romano, Porter Novelli
[email protected]
(312) 810-7420

SOURCE Golden State Foods

Also from this source

GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES KATE STARR TO GROUP VICE PRESIDENT, COMMUNICATIONS

GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES KATE STARR TO GROUP VICE PRESIDENT, COMMUNICATIONS

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of...
GOLDEN STATE FOODS APPOINTS BRIAN DICK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

GOLDEN STATE FOODS APPOINTS BRIAN DICK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the appointment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.