GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES JUSTIN VANNOY TO CORPORATE SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, LIQUID PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA, AND TRISHA MCROBERTS TO CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF PROCUREMENT OFFICER

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotions of Justin Vannoy to corporate senior vice president and president of Liquid Products North America (LPNA), and Trisha McRoberts to corporate vice president and chief procurement officer, effective this month. Based in GSF's Conyers, Georgia location, Vannoy will continue to drive excellence in performance by leading the planning and execution of LPNA's strategic business plan to satisfy GSF's financial and operational objectives, while McRoberts will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders to broaden the strategic sourcing team's impact on centralizing the company's overall procurement of packaging, food ingredients, and indirect spend categories.

Trisha McRoberts, corporate vice president and chief procurement officer Justin Vannoy, corporate senior vice president and president of Liquid Products North America (LPNA)

"Justin's high standards, his people-first approach, and his personal values make him a perfect fit for GSF," said GSF President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Dick. "The improvements Justin has driven in LPNA have yielded great results with plenty of room to continue. He has been able to achieve great things and do it the GSF way—aligned with our company Creed and Values. We all wish him many more years of success at Golden State Foods."

Since joining GSF in 2021 as corporate vice president and president of LPNA, Vannoy has successfully developed existing talent and recruited exciting new talent, creating a winning combination for LPNA and culminating in all-time record performance for the business unit under his leadership. Well-aligned with the company's values-driven culture, Vannoy's leadership style and strategic vision have delivered proven value to the entire GSF enterprise.

Prior to joining GSF, Vannoy served in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility with TreeHouse Foods, Nestle HealthCare Nutrition, Quaker Oats, and PepsiCo. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Winona State University (Winona, Minnesota).

As GSF's group vice president of Strategic Sourcing since 2021, McRoberts has effectively driven the creation of new processes and the adoption of a category management approach to procurement in food processing. Additionally, she has developed internal talent and brought in new talent to drive the team's continuous improvement in the procurement process.

"Trisha has brought a great deal of value to GSF since she joined us in 2021," said Brian Dick. "Her great experience and industry knowledge has helped us improve our procurement process and driven tangible, significant outcomes for our company. Her strategic vision for the future of procurement for GSF will continue to drive change and pay dividends for GSF and its stakeholders."

Prior to joining GSF, McRoberts served as global head of Americas Procurement with McCormick and Company, Inc. Additionally, her earlier career experience encompasses logistics management with Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and Jack Links, Inc. McRoberts earned her Master of Business Administration in Supply Chain from the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, Arkansas), and her Bachelor of Science in Business/Psychology from the University of Evansville (Evansville, Indiana). She also holds a graduate certificate in Supply Chain and Information Systems from The Pennsylvania State University (State College, Pennsylvania).

McRoberts volunteers her time and expertise by serving as a Board Member for the Association for Sauces and Dressings (ADS) and the University of Arkansas Business Alumni Advisory Council and Athletes Serving Athletes, in addition to her active membership with Chief, the network for women executive leaders.

