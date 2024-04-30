GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES MARIANA MANOLE TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL FSQR AND APPOINTMENTS STEVE ROSS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS, LIQUID PRODUCTS OF NORTH AMERICA

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mariana Manole to senior vice president, global Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Affairs (FSQR), as well as the appointment of Steve Ross as senior vice president, operations, Liquid Products of North America (LPNA).

Mariana Manole, senior vice president, global Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Affairs (FSQR) Steve Ross, senior vice president, operations, Liquid Products of North America (LPNA)

Based in Conyers, Georgia, Manole will serve as GSF's chief quality leader, responsible for ensuring all worldwide manufacturing facilities and distribution centers meet food safety laws, federal, state, and local regulatory requirements, customer requirements, and GSF's corporate standards. A GSF associate since 2016, she has expertly guided FSQR for all GSF global manufacturing facilities and its growing team of FSQR professionals as group vice president, global FSQR over the past three years.

"A recognized leader by our customers, our competitors, and the liquid products community as a whole, we can all be proud to have Mariana lead our Global Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory team," says Dr. Wayne Morgan, GSF corporate vice president and president, protein products and operations support services. "She is a proven difference maker for GSF and for our valued foodservice customers around the world."

In her prior GSF roles as group vice president, FSQR – global liquid products and as senior director, quality systems, Manole led LPNA's comprehensive, rapid transformation of all FSQR systems to best-in-class industry status. With more than 25 years of FSQR experience, she honed her broad expertise throughout her career, including previous Georgia-based roles at Cargill, Inc., H.C. Brill Co-CSM Bakery Products North America, and Wayne Farms, LLC, among others. Manole earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the Lower Danube University of Galati in Romania.

In his new Conyers, Georgia-based role, Ross will provide leadership and direction to all liquid products operation activities. He will ensure the attainment of all quality, cost, timeliness, safety, and customer satisfaction objectives and company financial and growth goals. Prior to joining GSF, he served as a director of operations for TreeHouse Foods (Manawa, Wisconsin and Brantford, Ontario, Canada), overseeing safety, quality, service, and cost performance across five North American locations. Ross earned his Labour Degree from McMaster University (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada).

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Steve and his family to Liquid Products North America and Golden State Foods," said Justin Vannoy, GSF corporate senior vice president and president, LPNA. "Steve brings an impressive background and proven track record that will elevate the supply chain, continuous improvement, and operational aspects of the liquids business. Steve's passion for people, process, and results makes him an amazing fit for GSF."

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 worldwide locations. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

Media Contact:

Gabriela Toro-Rosa, Porter Novelli

[email protected]

(520) 651-9876

SOURCE Golden State Foods