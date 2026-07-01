Golden State Mint Announces New U.S. 250th Anniversary Silver & Copper Collection

Commemorative Series to Celebrate the Semiquincentennial of the United States

SANFORD, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Mint today released its U.S. 250th Anniversary Collection, a privately minted commemorative series available immediately in six variants: 1, 2, and 5 troy oz rounds struck in both .999 fine silver and .999 fine copper. The collection marks 250 years since the nation's founding in 1776.

New U.S. 250th Anniversary Silver & Copper Collection

Each round is produced at Golden State Mint's private minting facility, continuing the company's longstanding commitment to American craftsmanship, precise production standards, and hands-on quality control. Struck in .999 fine silver and copper, and offered in multiple sizes, this collection provides collectors and precious metals enthusiasts with several ways to commemorate this historic national milestone.

All U.S. 250th Anniversary Collection rounds are privately minted by Golden State Mint. They are not affiliated with the United States Mint and are not legal tender.

A Design Rooted in American Heritage

The obverse of each round showcases a detailed composition of iconic American imagery, including the Statue of Liberty, the U.S. Capitol, Mount Rushmore, and the Liberty Bell, unified beneath the inscription:

"United States of America: 250 Years, 1776–2026."

The reverse features a bald eagle in flight, framed along the top by the words Honor, Courage, Integrity, and Perseverance, with Vigilance set on its own banner below, anchoring the design.

Together, the two sides tell the story of a nation built on founding ideals and carried forward by enduring values.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Milestone

"The 250th Anniversary of America is a significant historical event and a point of national pride," stated Andrew Pavlakos, Owner of Golden State Mint. "We sought to create a tribute that acknowledges the strength and beauty that have characterized our nation and highlights the importance of this extraordinary milestone."

Multiple Sizes and Formats

The U.S. 250th Anniversary Collection is offered in a variety of silver sizes, allowing collectors and investors the flexibility to choose the option that best fits their goals. The popular 1 troy oz silver round offers a classic collectible format, while the larger 2 oz and 5 oz silver rounds provide greater silver weight, deeper visual presence, and enhanced design detail.

Available in .999 Fine Copper

In addition to the silver lineup, Golden State Mint is offering the same U.S. 250th Anniversary design in corresponding 1 oz, 2 oz, and 5 oz copper sizes. These pieces are crafted for those who appreciate fine artistry and Americana-inspired design at an accessible price point, making them an excellent addition to any display, collection, or commemorative set.

Availability

The U.S. 250th Anniversary Collection is available now in one, two, and five-ounce rounds at GoldenStateMint.com. Collectors can also sign up for Golden State Mint updates to receive news about future additions to the collection.

About Golden State Mint

Golden State Mint is a family-owned American precious metals manufacturer specializing in silver, copper, and gold coins, rounds, bars, and specialty collectibles. Backed by decades of industry experience, the company is recognized for its meticulous craftsmanship, competitive pricing, and a diverse selection of designs for collectors and precious-metals buyers. Golden State Mint is ISO certified and offers an extensive selection of .999 fine, IRA-eligible silver products.

Golden State Mint

https://www.goldenstatemint.com/250th-American-Anniversary.html

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Golden State Mint

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SOURCE Golden State Mint