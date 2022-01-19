Golden State Welcomes Jon Larsen of Hidden Peak Investments in Holladay, Utah

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Equity Partners ("Golden State") is excited to announce another new partnership with Jon Larsen of Hidden Peak Investments located in Holladay, Utah. His newly formed firm marks the first DBA for Golden State in the state of Utah. Jon boasts over 22 years of market and industry experience with 15 years focused on portfolio management. His keen understanding of the financial markets allows him to seek the best possible options for the portfolios he manages. With a thorough planning approach, he is committed to providing his clients with sound investment advice. Jon and his firm are supported by the powerhouse team of Golden State through compliance, technology, marketing, and asset management.

"With thorough due diligence, it became apparent that Golden State could provide the support mechanisms I needed to get Hidden Peak Investments up and running. I am thrilled to be launching an independent firm and having a close partnership with Golden State helped make this happen," said Jon Larsen, Wealth Manager of Hidden Peak Investments.

"As Golden State grows and expands its footprint across the country, adding a firm like Hidden Peak Investments and an experienced advisor like Jon Larsen, broadens the depth and breadth in the community of financial professionals we have come to grow at Golden State. We are thrilled to partner with him," said Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

About Golden State

Golden State is an investment adviser dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.3 billion in advisory assets¹. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs³, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California, with a second location in Powell, Wyoming. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1As of April 2021.

2As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

3As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

The Golden State family of companies is comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners ("GSEP"), and Golden State Asset Management, collectively referred to as "Golden State." Hidden Peak Investments is a DBA of GSEP. All firms are federally registered investment advisers under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

