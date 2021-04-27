Golden Strategic Brings Two Decades of Proven Political Digital Strategies to the Nonprofit World

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign Solutions family of companies grew this week with the announcement that their newest member, Golden Strategic, has launched as a fully-compliant digital fundraising and strategy consulting firm servicing charitable, social welfare and other 501(c) nonprofit organizations.

Golden Strategic provides their nonprofit clients with over 20 years of expertise in digital services such as online fundraising, email & texting strategy, digital advertising, web & graphic design, social media and more.

Like their sister company Campaign Solutions, Golden Strategic's founder and principal is digital fundraising pioneer Becki Donatelli. Donatelli's group of companies have served candidates and political committees at all levels of government, including five presidential races, and supported the top targeted Senate races in 2020.

Says Donatelli, "With Golden Strategic, nonprofit organizations can now receive the same winning strategies and expertise our team has been providing to political campaigns and committees for over two decades." Added Donatelli, "As true 'believers' we've always been passionate about our clients and their missions, and we're excited to be able to serve a whole new group of great people and organizations working to make our world a better place."

"We are very excited about our new partnership with Golden Strategic," explained David Brog, Chairman of the Emergency Committee for America. "We expect them to take our online presence and fundraising to a whole new level."

Golden Strategic has offices and team members in the Washington, D.C. metro area and Southern California. To learn more about Golden Strategic and how they can help nonprofit organizations increase their online fundraising and digital reach, please visit GoldenStrategic.com.

For press inquiries, please contact Dustin Call at [email protected].

